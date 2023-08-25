It may seem hard to believe now, but for two weeks every summer at the turn of the 19th century, thousands of people flocked to Pontiac for cultural and spiritual uplifting.

From 1898 to 1929, crowds camped at Pontiac’s Chautauqua Park to hear inspirational speakers and entertainers at the Pontiac Chautauqua Assembly.

When the town’s population totaled 7,000, in 1905 an attendance record was set of 65,000 visitors.

Chautauqua assemblies were a national movement focused on adult education and social awareness, and began in 1874 in upstate New York at Lake Chautauqua. Thus, the name. (The word “Chautauqua” is an Algonquin Indian term for “beautiful lake.”)

Originally, the gatherings were religious training for Sunday school teachers, but the curriculum quickly evolved to include literature, science and physical education, and was opened to the public.

Eager to reach beyond the East Coast, the New York organizers established the Chautauqua Literary and Science Circle which mailed educational materials all over the country. This concept of continuing education in rural America was the forerunner of community colleges and home extension offices.

Cathryn Frisby of Pontiac, age 102 (“and three months,” she adds) is a renown Illinois educator and has been a member of the CLSC nearly all her life.

“It is such a valuable resource,” she says.

In the early 1900s, hundreds of Chautauqua assemblies sprang up throughout the country, filling an unmet need for knowledge. Today, with our instant access to information, it’s hard to appreciate the hunger for education people had back then.

The assemblies provided a platform for speakers urging reforms for pure food, women’s rights, labor unions, improved prison conditions and fairer economic policies. Audiences were inspired to get involved.

Theodore Roosevelt called the Chautauqua assemblies “the most American thing in America.”

Pontiac’s first Chautauqua was in 1898, with the goal of elevating “the intellectual taste of the people.” And the town had the perfect location, a shady area surrounded on three sides by the Vermilion River.

Money was raised by selling $5,000 in stock to local civic-minded citizens. Organizers purchased and cleared the land and built an auditorium which still stands today.

Campers were enticed by advertisements of pure water, electric lights and fans and ice water drinking fountains.

Three railroads offered special rates for attendees. In 1916, Cathryn Frisby’s mother, Loraine Shepherd Wink, took the train from Fairbury to Chenoa to Pontiac and then hired a wagon to transport her luggage to the park.

Tents rented for $2.50 to $7, and for an additional dollar, were fitted with wood floor boards. Cathryn’s mother paid to have the wood floor.

Tables and chairs were available for rent, as well as gas stoves. Hay for filling beds was provided, but campers had to bring their own blankets and slop pails.

Four hundred tents filled the green space. So large was the event, it had its own governing laws and police.

Mail was delivered twice a day to the tent city and grocers brought food right to the camper’s tent.

Speakers included the famous preacher Billy Sunday; presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan (he remains the youngest candidate in U.S. history to receive an electoral vote); Booker T. Washington, national leader and activist for civil rights; labor leader Samuel Gompers and Nellie Tayloe Ross, the first woman U.S. governor. Entertainment featured the Great Houdini and John Phillip Sousa’s band.

In the Science hall, which seated 500, the audience heard from world explorers and viewed slides of Africa, Australia and the South Seas. People waited in line for hours to look through a high-powered telescope at the surface of the moon. I can’t imagine what my immigrant great-grandparents must have thought.

The last Pontiac event was in 1929. Modern progress had improved travel and access to information, making the assemblies obsolete.

But the legacy lives on in theater groups, bands and literary clubs, and the 125-year-old auditorium still opens its doors every summer to performers and audiences who are the beneficiaries of a rich local heritage.

(Thanks to Pontiac Public Library and Pontiac Tourism for historical information.)