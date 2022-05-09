Family Day planned Saturday at Tipton Park

“This free event is for families to have fun while connecting with organizations that support healthy living,” program manager Nicole Culbertson said in a statement.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the north pavilion in Tipton Park. The park is located at 2201 Stone Mountain Boulevard, near the intersection of College Avenue and Airport Road.
"We advance the well-being of children by investing in families to disrupt the systemic and multi-generational cycle of racial, social and economic inequality," Davis said. "We believe the most important asset for child and youth well-being is the family."
Levi Sterr, 6, of Bloomington breaks a board held by Manny Sosa, grandmaster at Victory Academy in Bloomington, Saturday, May 19, 2018 during Family Day at Tipton Park in Bloomington. The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.