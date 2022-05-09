Family Day planned Saturday at Tipton Park

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Levi Sterr, 6, of Bloomington breaks a board held by Manny Sosa, grandmaster at Victory Academy in Bloomington, Saturday, May 19, 2018 during Family Day at Tipton Park in Bloomington. The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts plans to host a free Family Day event on Saturday at Tipton Park. 

Attractions include balloon artists, an obstacle course and games, the city said Monday. Area businesses and health-related organizations will also be set up at the event. 

“This free event is for families to have fun while connecting with organizations that support healthy living,” program manager Nicole Culbertson said in a statement.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the north pavilion in Tipton Park. The park is located at 2201 Stone Mountain Boulevard, near the intersection of College Avenue and Airport Road. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

