Family Day planned Saturday at Tipton Park

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts plans to host a free Family Day event on Saturday at Tipton Park.

Attractions include balloon artists, an obstacle course and games, the city said Monday. Area businesses and health-related organizations will also be set up at the event.

“This free event is for families to have fun while connecting with organizations that support healthy living,” program manager Nicole Culbertson said in a statement.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the north pavilion in Tipton Park. The park is located at 2201 Stone Mountain Boulevard, near the intersection of College Avenue and Airport Road.

