BLOOMINGTON — What’s the best way to show mothers they’re appreciated?

Several mothers interviewed Sunday in the Twin Cities answered it's by sharing quality time with them. But that means different things to different moms.

For Sara Derges, that includes picking up a game of pickleball. She and husband Ben Derges were out that morning at Rollingbrook Park to paddle up with her three children.

The Downs mother said her favorite part about playing the game is getting out with the kids.

“We do everything outside,” she said.

Her daughters still brought their best game to the court. When asked who plays the best pickleball game in the family, 8-year-old Adelynn and Ellie Derges, 10, both exclaimed: “Me!”

Mrs. Derges’ Mother’s Day started out with an at-home spa, she said. Her fingernails were glossed and toenails polished pink.

When asked what was the best part about Sunday morning, Adelynn answered: “Everything!”

The two Derges girls weren’t the only competitive picklers on the court. Liz and Dave Freeman, both of Palatine, convened at Rollingbrook to game with her six kids, a son-in-law, and a boyfriend of one of the kids.

“I tell them: ‘No mercy on mom,’” said Liz Freeman, after noting their matches are “all for fun.”

She said her favorite part about playing is just having the family together.

Dave Freeman said they were in Urbana-Champaign on Saturday to celebrate their daughter graduating from an engineering school. Before heading home, Liz Freeman said they’d eat brunch.

It’s been a perfect weekend, she said.

In Uptown Normal, Maggy Proctor said the best way to show appreciation for a mother is “to do what she loves to do that day.”

Proctor said that meant she went biking that with her daughters Lydia, 8, and Adalyn, 6, and husband, Neal Proctor. It’s great quality time, she added.

When she became a mother, Mrs. Proctor said she really started appreciating her own mom. That’s because “you understand how much they love, and how much they sacrifice, and that they’re willing to put all of their needs aside to help their children,” she said.

Proctor said your mother is going to be the one to always stand at your side and be there when you need someone.

Give her the world

Several eateries in the Twin Cities were bustling Sunday morning. That included the Mother’s Day Brunch at the Bloomington DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center, which readied reservations for 650.

Denise Matlock came to dine with her daughter Jovonna Matlock and two grandchildren, Ciera and Camron Matlock, both 20. All are of Bloomington.

Grandmother Denise Matlock, who has three children of her own, said quality time shows a mother they’re appreciated. She added you can appreciate moms “just by your actions.”

“You can’t buy that,” she said.

Ciera Matlock, a Heartland Community College student on track for nursing, said what she loves most about her mother Jovonna is that she’s a good cook. And, she’s very comforting.

She said she also likes sharing quality time with her grandma by watching crime TV shows together.

Camron Matlock said what he loves most about his mother Jovonna: “She’s very protective.”

Amanda Roth also went to the DoubleTree hotel for brunch with her mother, Diann Kamp, and stepfather, Brad Kamp. All are from Deer Creek, and were joined by Roth’s daughter, Kyla Neal, 20, who studies animal sciences at the University of Arkansas.

Roth said spending time together is the best way to show moms they’re appreciated. Neal said what she loves most about her mom is how she’s loved her over the years.

Neal said: “She’s always been there for me and just makes sure I’m happy — no matter what.

“If I could give her the world, I would.”