Dads and daughters dance the afternoon away in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Taylor Swift’s music isn’t just for girls. Dads can “Shake it Off” too.

And fathers did just that Sunday afternoon while sharing quality time with their daughters at a "daddy-daughter dance” hosted at the Miller Park Pavilion.

Jill Eichholz, program manager for the City of Bloomington Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, said 30 dads and 30 daughters showed up to the event. She said it’s been running for over 25 years, and she’s been a part of it for 20.

The program director said the girls are “ready to dance, and the dads will be tired.”

Eichholz said fathers and their kids both took a pledge to dance together and stay off their phones. Crafts and professional photos were offered as well, plus snacks.

Later in the afternoon was a gender-inclusive sweetheart dance, so moms and sons could get in on the fun, too.

Jayme Bland with Soundsations set up up the sound systems for the event, and has been doing that for decades. He said the dads are having a blast, "and they're hurting the next morning."

His oldest daughter is now 22 years old, but after she turned 3, she came with Bland to the dance for about five years.

One father who boogied until he was sore was Bloomington’s Josh Hendon. He told The Pantagraph it was his first time there with his daughter Adalyn, and they had fun dressing up for the dance.

Another dad in attendance with his little girl was Scott Verdery.

“When it’s this cold and this snowy outside, it’s a great opportunity to dress up and spend some time together,” he said, adding he’d been there before with his older daughter.

Verdery said his 5-year-old, Emerson, has been looking forward to finally having that experience with the dance — however, she didn't want him to dance too fast.

“He dances fast!” exclaimed Emerson. As the music started, she was a little shy about dancing at first, but Emerson was later seen having fun on the dance floor with her dad.

Then there was 8-year-old Maryn, with father Kyle Glandon. Her dad said they definitely had a great time.

“It’s a beautiful dance, a great venue,” he said. “It’s a fun event.”

He said the ballroom was great because it doesn’t feel intimidating.

“It’s welcoming for the little girls,” he said. ”It doesn’t make it too formal, but they can still dress up and make it special.”

Additionally, Glandon wasn’t afraid to get goofy in front of his kid.

Daryl Hulsing told The Pantagraph it was his sixth year at the event. He added he gets their dance photos framed, and they’re kind of “stacking them up.”

Eleven-year-old Lorelei said it’s fun dancing with her dad Daryl. Although she thinks her dad could improve his dance skills, she still plans on coming back next year with him.

