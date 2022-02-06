Better together: New program fosters ‘Strong Couples’ on the farm

URBANA — Often as Valentine’s Day approaches, people contemplate the health of their relationships.

University of Illinois Family Studies researchers and Extension have developed a program that is helping couples improve their relationships year round.

Called Illinois Strong Couples, the program is a combination of online sessions and coach chats. Illinois is the first state in the nation to have this specialized Extension program, but now the couples program is expanding to other states, including Missouri and Iowa.

It is designed to help couples maintain “the fun and friendship” in their relationships, said Allen Barton, who spearheaded the program in Illinois.

“Anybody who’s been married for say, a week, knows that marriages and close relationships are difficult — oftentimes harder than we first realized they were going to be,” said Barton, an assistant professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Illinois and an Extension specialist.

Whether you are a farmer or a pharmacist, the quality of relationships affect your well-being, Barton said.

“The program is for couples who are doing well or those who have hit a rough patch and want to get back on track,” he said.

Participants can be married or engaged as long as they have lived together for more than six months and are over age 18.

The relationship education program includes six online lessons interspersed with five personal conversations with a coach to help the couples personalize the information. Planning for the program started pre-COVID-19, but the online option has worked well as people are more comfortable interacting online since the pandemic started, Barton said.

It’s for both couples who may be struggling right now and others who have a strong relationship and want to make it stronger, said Tessa Hobbs-Curley, one of the coaches. She is a family life educator and a licensed clinical therapist, but points out in this program, she doesn’t work as a therapist, but as an educator and a coach.

Illinois Strong Couples uses ePREP, a scientifically based program for strengthening couple relationships, said Barton. Originally, ePREP was an only-online program, but the Illinois project adds the coaching aspect to make it more relevant and personalized for each couple. He compares it to having a personal trainer for an exercise program, which helps you achieve your fitness goals.

Some of the key components involve problem solving, understanding issues and commitment building.

“We’ve had tremendous feedback,” Barton says. Participants have reported better sleep, improved communication and improved relationship satisfaction.

The goals are to gather information for research as well as make a difference in the day-to-day lives of families, he said.

In addition to learning new skills to improve their relationships, the first 200 couples who complete the program also receive $150, he said.

The program starts with back-to-basics communication, which might seem awkward at first, said Bentley, who has already helped 21 couples with three active now. However, at the end of the sessions, couples have told her how effective the communication skills have been for them.

“It’s awesome to hear people comment how they appreciate getting back to being heard by their partner,” she said.

Couples have fun with some of the exercises and it honors the fun and friendship in their relationships, she said.

“Often we can get bogged down in the day to day. And for some couples, it is nice to say, ‘We focused on us,’” Bentley said.

In total, she makes five coach calls, one about every two weeks of the program that lasts about two months. Each call is about 20 to 30 minutes, she said. The couples do the online lessons in between with each taking 45 minutes to an hour.

The program is a commitment for the couple — to listen to the sessions, talk to the coach and work together. Some couples are dealing with a change in their lives or have specific issues or may just want some support, Bentley said.

Another Illinois Strong Couples coach has seen real progress with the couples she has worked with all over the state.

Karla Belzer, an Extension family life educator based in northwest Illinois, recalls one partner who was somewhat resistant to being in the program, but he stuck it out.

“They committed to seeing the program through and trying some of the techniques,” she said. “By the end of the program, when I asked each partner what they learned or what was important to them, the male partner said, ‘I learned how incredibly important it is to my wife that we connect, that we communicate. Even though I was a little resistant to this at the beginning, this means a lot to her and I’m so glad we did this together. We’ve made small changes that have really made a difference. And I’m so happy that she’s happy’ — which brought tears to the eyes of the female partner.

“A different male participant shared with me that the techniques he learned not only helped with his relationship with his wife, but that he was a better communicator overall — he had been implementing some of the techniques in his workplace,” Belzer said.

