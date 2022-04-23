5 questions with Dorothy Davis, Children's Home & Aid regional coordinator

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Dorothy Davis

Position: Children's Home & Aid central and northern region coordinator

1. What is Children's Home and Aid's mission?

We advance the well-being of children by investing in families to disrupt the systemic and multi-generational cycle of racial, social and economic inequality. We believe the most important asset for child and youth well-being is the family.

2. What is Children's Home & Aid's virtual run/ride, and how can people participate?

The monthlong event invites anyone from anywhere to run a marathon (26.2 miles) or ride a century (100 miles) in support of Children’s Home & Aid. All proceeds from the race go to the Family Visitation Center. The only one of its kind in the McLean County region, the center provides a safe, neutral, child-friendly environment for supervised visitations and exchanges for families.

To participate, register at the Children’s Home and Aid website at childrenshomeandaid.org/event/taking-steps-to-end-child-abuse-2022/ or you can contact development associate Laura Cordero at lcordero@childrenshomeandaid.org.

3. Has the organization done anything else in awareness of National Child Abuse Prevention Month?

This year, Alex Kotlowitz, author of “There Are No Children Here,” was selected as the agency’s Sue Walton Blue Bow Award winner. The book is about two children and their family who grew up in a public housing complex in Chicago and experienced the effects of poverty, racism, substance abuse and community violence — significant contributors to child maltreatment and adverse childhood experiences. Kotlowitz’s book was selected by the New York Public Library as one of the 150 most influential books of the 20th century.

Children’s Home & Aid’s three fatherhood coalitions (McLean County, Winnebago County and Westside Chicago) presented three presentations by Gregory Cox entitled, “My Journey from Neglect to Reunification with My Children.”

Children’s Home & Aid sponsored a poster contest for children 10-17 years old and gives awards to the top two winners. Children created posters about child abuse and/or what a happy family looks like in Illinois.

Children’s Home & Aid also gave out hundreds of blue bows throughout the state for people to use to draw awareness to child abuse and neglect during April.

4. How prevalent is child abuse in McLean County and Central Illinois, and did the pandemic affect this in any way?

First, child abuse and neglect is pervasive in Illinois. Illinois ranks fourth in the nation in child maltreatment cases. There were over 41,000 confirmed cases in Illinois in fiscal year 2021.

According to current Department of Children and Family Services statistics on child maltreatment in Central Illinois for FY21: There were 25,067 investigations conducted. Of these investigations, 12,301 children were indicated as abused or neglected. These indicated cases involved 6,798 families. Central Illinois’ indicated cases of child maltreatment equals 29% of all Illinois cases.

It is difficult to get up-to-date data on the county level.

Initially, reports to the DCFS hotline decreased during the pandemic. Many experts believe this was because children were more isolated and out of view from those who are mandated reporters. Child abuse happens in isolation, and it is likely that hotline calls will increase as the economy and schools open back up.

5. What other resources are available at Children's Home and Aid?

Our services include child welfare, counseling and treatment programs to parenting supports, childcare and early education. These services are individualized supports designed to address racism, equity, economic mobility and other potential barriers. Our focus is on the family, therefore our programs are designed to put their needs first so that they, and their communities, thrive.

