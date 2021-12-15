Winter services give space for those struggling in McLean County

 Skip to main content
With approximately 26% of people experiencing poor mental health in the lead-up to the holidays, Martin Preston, founder at private rehabilitation center Delamere, has shared his top tips for safeguarding mental and emotional state.

The Brown family shows how to light a menorah for Hanukkah.

BLOOMINGTON — For many, the holidays at the end of the year bring a time of joy and chances to gather with loved ones, but that's not true for everyone. Area religious organizations are stepping in to offer services that cater specifically for people experiencing a “Blue Christmas” this year.

“We wanted it to be an opportunity to acknowledge that sometimes Christmas is not always an easy time to go through,” said Trinity Lutheran Pastor Billy Newell.

For those who do not celebrate Christmas, the McLean County Interfaith Alliance is hosting two Longest Night services. The services are open to all, including those outside any faith tradition. The services are at Moses Montefiore Temple at noon on Thursday and at Normal First United Methodist Church is at 6:30 p.m. A virtual service will be at normalfirst.org.

The services will feature instrumental music and speakers from various faith traditions, said the Rev. Kim Burke, one of the organizers.

Trinity Lutheran Church (copy)

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington. It is hosting a Blue Christmas service on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 7 p.m. 

“(We want to) really give people a chance to find some solace … and be as they are,” she said.

Trinity Lutheran’s service will be Christian but Newell emphasized that all are welcome, and there will be a chance for people talk one on one after the service if they need to. Trinity’s service is Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

'Blue Christmas' service planned in Cropsey

Further out from Bloomington Normal, husband and wife co-pastors Wayne and Michele Giermann are holding a Blue Christmas service at Cropsey United Methodist Church next Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. 

“It’s a wonderful thing for people who have lost loved ones,” he said.

091315-blm-lif-1rabbi (copy)

Interim Rabbi Rebecca L. Dubowe walks to a Torah reading and Jewish study at the Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington on Sept. 5, 2015. The temple will host a Longest Night service held by the McLean County Interfaith Alliance on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at noon. 

Others can also find comfort in the services, which are generally quieter and contemplative, compared to what can sometimes be more enthusiastic services in the lead-up to Christmas. Giermann said divorced people or anyone who might find themselves spending the holidays alone could find comfort in the service.

The pandemic has not only added more deaths than normal in the community, it has also brought added stress and pressures, Burke said. 

“The holidays might not be like they used to be,” she said.

For Michele Giermann, the services can be a reminder that Christ is not just with Christians when they are excited or expectant. Emmanuel, one of the names for Jesus which is used in Christmas hymns, means “God with us.”

From the Pulpit: The comfort of countdown

The service is often tied to the time around the winter solstice, utilizing the symbolism of the longest night of the year. The sense of loneliness seems to be especially pronounced this year given the pandemic, the clergy said.

“People are feeling more isolated now than ever,” Wayne Giermann said.

Connor Wood's 5 most memorable stories from 2021

Since I started at The Pantagraph in August, my stories only span the later part of this year. Still, stepping into this new beat has given me a chance to cover stories that will have long term impacts on education, from pre-K through PhDs, in Bloomington-Normal. These past four months have also introduced me to people whose stories I am honored to have had the chance to share, at least in part. I hope you enjoy reading.

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State University students, faculty and staff came together with Jelani Day's family and other mourners for a memorial service on Oct.…

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson was a protective service agent while in the Marine Corps, which led to him meeting, and protecting, many of the high ranking …

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

