Winter services give space for those struggling in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — For many, the holidays at the end of the year bring a time of joy and chances to gather with loved ones, but that's not true for everyone. Area religious organizations are stepping in to offer services that cater specifically for people experiencing a “Blue Christmas” this year.

“We wanted it to be an opportunity to acknowledge that sometimes Christmas is not always an easy time to go through,” said Trinity Lutheran Pastor Billy Newell.

For those who do not celebrate Christmas, the McLean County Interfaith Alliance is hosting two Longest Night services. The services are open to all, including those outside any faith tradition. The services are at Moses Montefiore Temple at noon on Thursday and at Normal First United Methodist Church is at 6:30 p.m. A virtual service will be at normalfirst.org.

The services will feature instrumental music and speakers from various faith traditions, said the Rev. Kim Burke, one of the organizers.

“(We want to) really give people a chance to find some solace … and be as they are,” she said.

Trinity Lutheran’s service will be Christian but Newell emphasized that all are welcome, and there will be a chance for people talk one on one after the service if they need to. Trinity’s service is Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

Further out from Bloomington Normal, husband and wife co-pastors Wayne and Michele Giermann are holding a Blue Christmas service at Cropsey United Methodist Church next Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

“It’s a wonderful thing for people who have lost loved ones,” he said.

Others can also find comfort in the services, which are generally quieter and contemplative, compared to what can sometimes be more enthusiastic services in the lead-up to Christmas. Giermann said divorced people or anyone who might find themselves spending the holidays alone could find comfort in the service.

The pandemic has not only added more deaths than normal in the community, it has also brought added stress and pressures, Burke said.

“The holidays might not be like they used to be,” she said.

For Michele Giermann, the services can be a reminder that Christ is not just with Christians when they are excited or expectant. Emmanuel, one of the names for Jesus which is used in Christmas hymns, means “God with us.”

The service is often tied to the time around the winter solstice, utilizing the symbolism of the longest night of the year. The sense of loneliness seems to be especially pronounced this year given the pandemic, the clergy said.

“People are feeling more isolated now than ever,” Wayne Giermann said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

