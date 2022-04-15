Watch now: Preaching to a crowd: Central Illinois churches prepare for Easter celebrations

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois congregations are preparing for their third Easter since the start of the pandemic — and the first since widespread vaccine availability and the end of state mask requirements.

Many area religious leaders say their congregations have largely returned to regular services, though virtual options are offered by most. But Easter, the day that Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, has always been among the occasions that draw larger crowds, with more congregants bringing guests and casual churchgoers making a point to attend.

This year, packed pews may be an especially welcome sight.

“Having to shut down (in 2020) was kind of a soul search for the church in general. Just to ask the question, what is church?” said the Rev. Paul Stroup of Clinton Presbyterian Church. “When something’s taken away, you realize how much it meant to you, and it’s just gone in the blink of an eye.”

Stroup, who said the church at 402 N. Center St. in Clinton has mostly reached pre-pandemic attendance but still has regular online attendees, said congregants had grieved the loss of time to sing and be together. “I think it means that much more to people, like a reinvigorated meaning … where people might not take for granted as much as they did before.”

‘Made for community’

Nationally, churches and other houses of worship are increasingly holding services the way they did before the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey released last month. But in-person attendance appears to have plateaued: The same survey found that while Americans returned steadily to services between July 2020 and September 2021, growth slowed over the past six months.

In the survey conducted March 7-13, 27% of U.S. adults reported having attended religious services in person during the previous month — compared to 26% in September.

Last month, 30% said they had streamed religious services online or watched them on TV — up slightly from 28% in September.

People are coming back to First Christian Church of Clinton, 100 N. Jackson St., said Rev. Mike Cahill, although the church does have some members who take advantage of its livestreamed services.

“Some have been gone for a while and they got out of a habit, routine or rhythm of coming,” he said. "Here we are two years removed from the first shutdown and people are, I think, opening up and are now coming back. It’s hard for me to say that things have plateaued, but we’re still kind of waiting and seeing some of our people that we’ve not seen come back.”

His congregation was among those that gathered for a community Good Friday service organized by the Clinton Area Ministerial Association.

“The core of Christianity is the resurrection,” Cahill said. “If there is no resurrection for the Christian there is no gospel, there is no good news, there is no hope and there is a heightened sense of community, purpose and hopefulness that comes along with Easter.”

A number of Central Illinois pastors said they were aware of parishioners who have continued to attend online for health reasons, or because they traveled or moved away from the area.

“We will forever have online services,” said the Rev. Andrew Gifford of St. Luke Union Church, 2101 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.

He said the service is used by church members watching online for health reasons, but also by those who want to participate from afar. People have tuned in from as far as Canada and Sweden, he said, and his own mother watches from her home in Chicago.

“It’ll never not be live streamed,” Gifford said. “I’m not sure if that helps the in-person worship attendance or not, but in the larger picture we’re reaching twice as many people on a Sunday morning.”

The Rev. Ron Otto said more than 700 people are attending in person each week at Lincoln Christian Church, 204 N. McLean St. in Lincoln. Still others are watching online from Ohio, Michigan, Florida or their homes in the region.

But being together in person offers special benefits, Otto said.

“I believe God made us for community,” he said. “... That’s why there’s so many commandments in scripture about how to teach other people, because God wanted us to be interactive. He calls us the light and the salt of the earth, and all that has to come in contact with other people in order for us to have a positive influence in this world.”

During the height of the pandemic, Catholics had been allowed dispensation from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass and holy days. Palm Sunday marked the end of that dispensation for the Diocese of Peoria, as decreed by Bishop Louis Tylka.

The Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman of Holy Trinity and Historic St. Patrick churches in Bloomington said he had already noticed a slow but steady increase in the return of Catholics to both weekend and weekday Masses. More are anticipated to return on Easter Sunday.

Stirniman noted that socially-distanced areas remain available at the churches, 106 W. Chestnut St. and 1209 W. Locust St. Parishioners are welcome to wear masks.

“I just wish to encourage my parishioners and fallen-away Catholics alike to show gratitude to God by attending Holy Mass on Easter Sunday and every Sunday for what He did for us in His coming to Earth, dying a difficult death for us on Good Friday, and rising from the grave on Easter Sunday,” he said.

Church leaders are aware of a heightened interest in Christianity and the story of Jesus at this time of year, said the Rev. Niall Philyaw of Grace Church of Normal, 1311 W. Hovey Ave. Members are encouraged to invite family and friends to church, but also to take an extra step of making them feel welcome — meeting them in the parking lot, for example, or driving together.

“We will want our services to be understandable and engaging to people that are just checking things out and yet at the same time, the services will be uplifting and encouraging for those that have walked with Jesus for a lot of years and have followed him by faith,” Philyaw said. “The goal is to make it understandable and engaging for every person that comes into this place to worship Christ.”

‘Much to celebrate’

At First Christian Church in Bloomington, online attendance has been running at about 30 to 40% of in-person attendance, said the Rev. Hank Anderson. He expected that to hold true on Easter as well, and Anderson said he has sought to assure members who may have health concerns that he would understand if they didn’t feel comfortable attending in person.

Still, this is his first Easter with the church, 401 W. Jefferson St., since he started in July, and Anderson said he is looking forward to a “powerful experience” that will include baptisms during the service.

“There is no doubt that God is present whether there are two people present or 200 present,” he said, “but the sense that something special is happening is greater when there are more people. It also provides an opportunity for people to reconnect with one another, and that is particularly important as many have been experiencing a greater degree of isolation.”

The Rev. Billy Newell of Trinity Lutheran Church said online worship opportunities have been a blessing to members who are unable to attend in person at 801 S. Madison St. in Bloomington for a variety of reasons.

But he anticipated that some who typically attend online would likely join the congregation in person for Holy Week services and especially on Easter.

The ability to look around the room and see laughter, crying, praying and singing draws worshippers deeper into the experience, he said.

“During a time when we have felt isolated and alone, in-person worship reminds you that you are not alone,” Newell said. “There is a community gathered to multiply your celebrations and help divide your burdens.”

Eastview Church has designed its online experience so that people never have to miss a Sunday service, said the Rev. Mike Baker. Members may watch online because of health, travel or living in other states or countries.

The church has two campuses, 1500 N. Airport Road in Normal and 401 Union St. in Bloomington. There is one element of the service in those locations that won’t translate to the screen, he said: the energy and excitement that comes from worshiping together.

“It’s the difference between watching a sporting event live surrounded by thousands of fans or in your living room alone,” Baker said. “It’s the same game, but a different feeling.

“And of course with the focus on Jesus’ resurrection, we have much to celebrate together.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0