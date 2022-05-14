Watch now: Livingston County church hopes mustangs can bring peace to troubled

CORNELL — A young church based in Long Point has introduced a new ministry over the past month, starting with two unique migrants from out west: Butch and Sundance the mustangs.

The duo arrived at the Rev. Bill Kehoe’s home in mid-April. Butch is a 5-year-old mustang from Nevada and Sundance is a 4-year-old mustang from Wyoming. Both were adopted from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

“These came literally right out of the wild,” Kehoe said.

Next to Kehoe's home, just north of Cornell, is the Arena of Hope, where he leads Brush Arbor Meeting Cowboy Church in its "Church in the Dirt" meetings at 1 p.m. every other Saturday. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. in the church building at 111 3rd St. in Long Point.

Butch and Sundance are also at the Arena of Hope, where the goal is to provide a means for people to work on their inner selves while training the horses. Through the Wild Mustang Ministry, Kehoe hopes to help people through mental health and psychological problems, like substance abuse disorders.

When people work with horses, they can build valuable skills like patience, trust and kindness, Kehoe said.

For now, those participating in the ministry start by entering a round pen with the horses, where they try to get the animals to relax so they can approach each other. Sometimes, this can take up to an hour, Kehoe said.

In their first month in Cornell, the horses have grown to tolerate people being in their pen. Butch and Sundance will even come over to people standing around the pen, in hopes that someone will have carrots to share. Getting a halter on the horses has been another matter, Kehoe said. The mustangs also don't get along well with some of Kehoe's other horses, he said.

The long-term goal is to work with the mustangs until they can be ridden, and for people to go through an entire training experience with the horses.

Given the sensitive reasons those in the ministry are pursuing time with the horses, none of them wanted to speak to The Pantagraph about their experience.

Church members see parallels between the wild horses and the people who might benefit from the ministry.

“You’ve got to build trust with the people like we’ve got to build trust with these (horses),” Carol Gurgone said.

The church is fairly young, Kehoe said, starting in December 2020. Before becoming a pastor, he had worked as a firefighter, in law enforcement and in corrections. He first felt the call to ministry in 1999, but said he ignored it for 21 years. He now brings those years of experience to his ministry.

“I was in training (for ministry) for 21 years,” he said of his background.

Kehoe has other horses, as well as cattle and other livestock, at his home. The animals make regular appearances at his "Church in the Dirt" services, which sometimes include horse riding and mutton busting.

Before starting the horse ministry, Kehoe was contacted by someone who wanted to spend time with his horses while going through cancer treatment. That idea and experience grew into the Arena of Hope and now the Wild Mustang Ministry.

Church attendees have high praise for Kehoe's style of preaching.

“I went down there and I liked it, it’s different, he has sermons that are down to earth and relate to people,” Roger Weber said.

His granddaughter Laney Weber and her boyfriend, Layne Riemer, agreed. The sermons are relatable and build a connection with the listener, she said.

“He really gets the point across without confusion,” Riemer said.

The connection with the horses is a bonus, church members said, and the animals are popular with those who attend the Saturday events.

Whether people have faced hardships in life or not, Joyce Cook said it's been nice for all to spend time with the horses.

“It’s like having your grandkids, someone else takes care of them,” she said.

The Wild Mustang Ministry is free and open to anyone. Those who think they might benefit from working with the mustangs can contact Kehoe at (815) 200-2579 to ask about a time to come out.

As a new church, Brush Arbor members are hopeful for the future of their ministry and how it may help people in the surrounding areas.

People have been coming to "Church in the Dirt" from Streator, Pontiac and Ottawa, Jesse Chainey said. The horses have even inspired his own 8-year-old granddaughter to take up horse-riding lessons, he said.

“I think that the whole world needs more stuff like this,” he said.

Added Roger Weber, “I hope (the ministry) works, and if it doesn’t, we’ll still bring out carrots to the horses."

Brush Arbor Meeting Cowboy Church posts updates on its Facebook page. People can also find information on Kehoe's personal page.

