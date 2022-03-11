Watch now: Fish still frying in Bloomington-Normal during Lent 🐟

BLOOMINGTON — Parish halls and Catholic school gymnasiums thick with the scent of fried fish are few and far between during this Lenten season, but the traditional meal still has its hooks in Bloomington-Normal.

About 360 pounds of pollock were fried last Friday at St. Mary’s School in Bloomington, where fish and grilled cheese meals were served drive-thru style instead of the school’s usual fundraising event.

St. Mary’s Principal Jamie Hartrich said they’re hoping to get back to hosting a big event next year, where they “serve like four to five hundred throughout the night and have baskets for giveaways, 50/50 drawings and games for kids.”

The drive-thru model, which was adopted last year because of COVID-19 precautions, still helps to bring in money for tuition assistance to help those who want a Catholic education but can’t afford it, Hartrich said.

“We were going to have two this year, but with the price of fish going up and supply not being so easy to get a hold of, we’re only going to do one. So that’s cutting into our fundraising for sure,” she said.

The tradition for churches and Knights of Columbus councils goes beyond meeting Catholics’ meatless Friday rule, providing an opportunity to come together as a community.

Chad Clover, a St. Mary’s parent and coordinator of the fish fry, said he and the other volunteers try to keep the feeling of community despite St. Mary’s transition to a drive-thru.

“It’s a lot more fun to interact with the community rather than just handing them food and sending them on their way,” he said. “It’s not the same. You know, you don’t get to come and hang out with all your friends and eat dinner with them and all that stuff. That’s really why we’re still doing it, because it’s a lot of work and it’s hard, and so we’re doing it really just to keep the community going. The volunteers here show up, the parents show up and we get that community even if we don’t get to share it with everybody."

Long-time St. Mary's parishioner and alumna Donna Williams said while she misses the camaraderie of gathering everyone together, there are positives to the change.

“The drive-thru, it’s exciting,” she said, waiting with her husband, Bart, for their food to be ready last week. “It’s a different way and it’s neat to see how people work together to still make things happen ... but I do miss inside.”

St. Mary in Downs and Sts. Peter and Paul in Chatsworth are two of the only Catholic churches in the McLean County area hosting full dine-in fish fries, in coordination with their Knights of Columbus councils.

In Downs, two fish fries remain this season, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 25 and April 8 at 108 E. Washington St. Walleye, coleslaw, green beans, fries and homemade desserts are on the menu, with cheese pizza and grilled cheese available for kids and those less fond of fish.

In Chatsworth, fish is frying every week of Lent with the exception of Good Friday on April 15. Cod, baked potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans and desserts will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at 406 N. Fifth St.

Both churches offer dine-in and carryout.

The Knights of Columbus Council 574 at 1706 RT Dunn Drive in Bloomington also hosts fish fries every Friday of Lent, welcoming the public from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Member Terry Kiesewetter said after they took about half of last Lent off from fish fries, they’re ready to be back for the full season and have already had a good response.

“We had a good turnout last week and we’re expecting a good turnout this Friday, too. We’re planning on it, anyway,” he said with a laugh.

Restaurants fill fish gaps

In the absence of frequent widespread church fish fries, several local restaurants take up the task in McLean County, offering fish specials every Friday — even outside the Lenten season.

Bob Crawford, owner of Crawford’s Corner Pub in Bloomington, said their weekly special of fried pollock takes extra prep during this time of year.

“We go from about two to three cases a week to six cases a week,” he said.

At Merna Tap, owner Katie Schott said she doubled their walleye order for Lent, too, with customers coming from all over to grab a bite.

“This funky weather we keep having isn’t helping much, though,” she said, just before a few more inches of snow dropped in McLean County. With a big outdoor patio, Schott said she’s anticipating more people taking advantage of the weekly all-you-can-eat walleye special when the weather gets warmer.

But fish isn’t the only sea critter frying this year.

The Parkview Inn in Bloomington expanded its Friday special, offering the traditional walleye and catfish but also breaded shrimp and tuna noodle casserole.

Owner Rick McCormick said last year they had salmon on special through Lent.

“We just try to keep people happy and give them something different all the time,” he said.

A Catholic himself, Crawford said he likes to offer a variety of options, with a shrimp and hush puppy basket on Fridays and trying out a seafood boil on Ash Wednesday.

“We’re just trying to accommodate a lot of people celebrating and recognizing Lent on Ash Wednesday,” he said. While it was a little more expensive with mussels, crawfish, scallops, shrimp, corn and potatoes, “It was very popular.”

The Colfax Restoration Project is stepping into the fish fry game this year, too.

The organization, which works to revitalize the small town 25 miles east of Bloomington, is going beyond just a fry, hosting an auction from 5 to 8 p.m. April 8 with late-model car door panels in the spotlight and a cash bar available.

Inflation hits fish prices

Still, as Hartrich said, inflation hasn’t spared the fish industry, affecting churches and businesses.

“It’s really expensive, like 30% higher than it was last year,” Clover said.

Kiesewetter noted they have several suppliers for the Knights of Columbus fish fries to ensure they can still get their supply each week.

Crawford said inflation has “definitely raised the bar, (but) we will continue to do it every Friday. People love it. We have customers who show up every Friday every week of the year."

