Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Hanukkah traditions adapt, keep hope

BLOOMINGTON — Celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights is marked by familial gatherings, a focus on religious freedom, embracing the Jewish culture and enjoying good food.

And Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington said those core elements haven’t changed.

“It’s about being together and celebrating who we are — and eating, of course,” she said, listing several fried foods that are part of the celebration, like doughnuts and latkes, a potato pancake that can be made with other vegetables, too.

Hanukkah spans eight days — this year Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 — in homage to the story of Judah and the Maccabees, who fought back and reclaimed their temple after it was destroyed in Jerusalem.

When they lit the temple’s menorah, the oil that should have lasted only one night was able to carry them through eight nights.

“We light fire ... because light dispels darkness. We don’t fight darkness with sticks; we fight it with light. What’s fascinating about the menorah is that every night we light another one because we’re not happy with what we did yesterday,” said Rabbi Chaim Telsner, one of the directors of the Chabad House at Illinois State University, which facilitates community for Jewish students.

“Tonight we can light three candles, and you can’t light four candles tonight because the commandment is to light three candles and it’s perfect — three candles. But once we get to tomorrow night, what was good enough last night, what was perfect last night, is not good enough. It’s not good at all; we have to light four candles,” he explained before a menorah was lit Tuesday night on the Quad at ISU.

The bright fire lit in the middle of a busy week brought about 30 students and faculty to the Quad, and they were joined by members of the ISU band playing few classic Hanukkah tunes.

Though the temperature dropped at sunset, Rochel Telsner, the rabbi’s wife and co-director, arrived with fresh latkes to warm the students and pair with their doughnuts and chocolate gelt, or coins.

Last year they were not able to celebrate properly on campus, but Telsner said this year students came together before Thanksgiving to make granite menorahs and have joined in the Chabad’s campaign for lighting the candles each night on Instagram, submitting selfies from “their homes wherever they are.”

“The response has been tremendous from students who are not always that involved but are very proud Jews, love to light menorah and come out and get the menorah lit,” Telsner said. “It’s been a really great celebration, especially after the past year and a half. Everybody’s excited to be out; everybody’s excited to be back again.”

Fitting traditions into her family’s busy schedule, Meryl Brown of Bloomington said Friday night will be when they have latkes and family time after services at Moses Montefiore.

“We’ll enjoy our time at home and maybe we’ll gamble a little bit and play dreidel,” said Brown, president of the Moses Montefiore congregation.

She and her daughters, 7-year-old Simona and 12-year-old Farrah, light three menorahs, which are representative of their family: one with musicians, one with cats and one that Simona made with colored glass and tea lights at religious school.

Their cat, Gavin, watched the candle-lighting from afar Tuesday, taking caution since “he has burned himself only one time, many many years ago,” Brown said. “He singed off his little whiskers.”

They have several menorahs to choose from and Simona noted “a lot of dreidels, too.”

Brown said it’s more fun to play with the spinning top, marked with letters that represent “a great miracle happened here.”

The annual Sunday gathering at the community’s only synagogue won’t take place this year because they don’t have the space to do so safely, Dubowe said.

Instead, an outdoor gathering will bring the community together to light menorahs on the last night of Hanukkah, at 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re going to gather in our courtyard and have hot chocolate and latkes as part of the celebration, and we’ll sing songs and spin the dreidel,” Dubowe said.

In other pandemic accommodations, the temple will offer blessings over video call each night and will focus on the children at religious school rather than the celebration with the entire congregation.

“We’re pivoting, we’re trying to be more creative and we’re focusing on the children, because the most important thing we can do here is create memories of the holidays,” Dubowe said. “It’s challenging, but the fact that the children have been here has been really good for us, gives us hope.”

Because it falls in winter, Hanukkah often is compared to Christmas, but it’s a historical holiday, rather than a holy celebration, Dubowe said, as the high holidays fall earlier in autumn.

And gifts are not a big part of the celebration, the rabbi noted.

“I don’t want to be the Grinch, but it’s an American influence,” she said, laughing. “The focus is really on religious freedom, focusing on pride and who we are, focusing on recognizing others and recognizing their own light and what they’re able to share.”

Instead, many families practice mitzvahs, or acts of love and kindness, and children sometimes receive small gifts.

“A little gelt, a little sticker, a little hat, some socks,” said Brown, handing her daughters a small bag of chocolate coins.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.