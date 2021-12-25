Watch now: At Bloomington shelter, helping others on Christmas Day

BLOOMINGTON — People may celebrate different holiday traditions, but being there for one another is a blessing shared by all.

Over 12 volunteers with the Moses Montefiore Temple served lunch for about 40 people on Christmas Day at The Salvation Army Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington.

Dishes included turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and rolls. There were several varieties of pie — like apple, pumpkin, pecan, and cherry — plus cookies and brownies.

It’s a tradition that’s at least a decade in the making for the Twin Cities’ Jewish congregation.

Dayna Brown, both a member of the Bloomington synagogue and spokeswoman for the McLean County Unit 5 school district, said 25 people from the temple helped prepare food.

They did have to slightly limit how many could show at the shelter. Brown said it’s hard to turn away volunteers because so many want to give back.

The project was organized by their tikkun olam committee, which she said is based on a concept in Judaism that’s about helping others.

As she was bringing in ingredients, Brown said she struck up a conversation with one shelter patron about what’s on menu. They mentioned to her how their mom used to make stuffing for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“It's not only about providing a good meal, it's about providing memories,” she said, “and helping honor the tradition for so many.”

She also and they used to only bring meals to the shelter once a year. But during COVID, Brown said, they expanded their efforts to the other 11 months of the year and brought out food from local businesses.

She added Christmas isn’t a holiday they celebrate, and it’s really nice they can help people and cook on behalf of the shelter employees.

Anne Clementz, Safe Harbor kitchen manager, shared her appreciation for their contributions in a telephone interview with The Pantagraph.

“It really just shows the caliber of people that come in and serve for us,” the manager said. “They’re all just very gracious and very giving.”

Clementz also noted they’ve given their time and money to make it possible — and that really helps the shelter.

“Truly is a blessing for the group to come in, especially on Christmas,” she said.

Brown said the Safe Harbor patrons very much appreciate the food, and it’s nice to work together with her fellow congregation.

“We're a small but strong synagogue,” she said, “and it's wonderful to have so many people contribute and collaborate to make a wonderful meal for our fellow community members.”

