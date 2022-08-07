Sweetwood: Faith in Action helps McLean County seniors stay independent

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Pamela Sweetwood

Position: Executive director, Faith in Action of Bloomington/Normal

1. What is Faith in Action?

Faith in Action is a local nonprofit organization. Our mission is to provide spiritual, physical and emotional support for seniors, over 60 years in age, and their caregivers to maintain independence, dignity and improved quality of life. We accomplish this through an interfaith network of volunteers, congregations, and community organizations.

We provide over 10,000 medical rides a year, including frequent trips for dialysis and cancer treatments as well as routine doctor visits. We provide grocery shopping services and food pantry rides. Our volunteers also visit care receivers in person or over the phone. We also offer light home maintenance. All services are free to the care receiver.

We serve the communities of Bloomington-Normal, Chenoa, Downs, Ellsworth, Heyworth, Hudson, LeRoy and Towanda.

The organization delivers all these services with the generosity of our volunteers. It is a ministry that is open to all faiths and those not religious.

2. How did you come to be involved, and why?

I began in May as the executive director. This is a second career for me after retiring from Heartland Community College after 25 years. I knew I wanted to work in the nonprofit sector as I truly enjoyed my time with various organizations through the community and work.

I was familiar with Faith in Action from its early days as I placed Heartland Community Scholars for internships. They always had such valuable experiences.

In more recent years, I knew a care receiver very well. She was adamant about staying in her home but did not have much of a social support system. Faith in Action became that resource for her.

As a single person with many appointments myself, I am reminded how important access to healthcare can be. Asking for help can be hard to do for some but may be necessary. Faith in Action plays a vital role in the community. We are here precisely for that reason.

3. What do volunteers and those who receive the services gain from Faith in Action?

Volunteers have many motivations. Some want to help a neighbor in need. Others want to give back for the help their family received. Many are looking for a meaningful activity during their free time.

One thing is clear: Both the volunteers and care receivers enjoy the human connection. They are happy to meet someone new, discover their lives, and become friends in many cases.

Sure, the care receiver has an important need met. With families being spread apart, they may not have an alternative resource. Even if family is nearby, Faith in Action often supplements the family’s help. In the end, care receivers can remain independent, have access to healthcare and groceries, and be less socially isolated.

During COVID, human connection and groceries took on increased importance. Faith in Action kept serving local seniors thanks to our dedicated volunteers.

4. How can someone get involved, as a volunteer, a care receiver or an outside supporter?

Volunteers are invited to go to our website and complete a volunteer application or call into the office at 309-827-7780. Faith in Action is a wonderful opportunity for many.

The schedule is super flexible — you choose when, where and how often you volunteer. It fits around your schedule and does not require a minimum time commitment. We have opportunities very early in the morning until late afternoon, as well as weekends.

Some activities like grocery shopping, friendly visits/calls and light home maintenance are even more flexible.

Potential care receivers need to call the office so we can complete an intake form to begin the assessment process. A volunteer will meet the person in their home to help determine if and how we may be able to serve them. Once accepted into the program, the care receiver can begin receiving services.

Supporters are welcome to donate online at bnfia.org or by mail (Faith in Action, 600 E. Willow St., Suite 201, Normal IL 61761). In addition to direct donations, we have fundraisers like a current mum sale that may pique your interest.

5. What’s FIA’s history in Bloomington-Normal, and what is its future?

Faith in Action started as a dream of parish nurses trying to find a way to help parishioners obtain the help they needed to get groceries and to medical appointments. By pooling their resources and expanding to other area churches, a communitywide program was born in 2005.

Initial funding came from a grant of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Subsequent funding has come from the generous donations of individuals, local businesses, fundraisers and grants.

Faith in Action recently expanded into Chenoa, Downs and LeRoy. To maintain or expand our services to more care receivers, we need to enlist additional volunteers.