Salt Church plant aims to reach college students in Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — Genna Przybylo tried several of the Christian student ministries at Illinois State University, but had trouble finding one that fit her faith. Then a friend at Iowa State University called her and said a new group was starting at Illinois State.

Przybylo reached out to the people starting the ministry. They had been looking for an Illinois State student who could help them start their student organization and ministry in Normal. They were excited to have her help.

“I was like, ‘No, you’re an answer to my prayer, I’ve been looking for a college ministry to have me,” Przybylo said.

The Salt Company is a college ministry associated with the wider Salt Network. In Bloomington-Normal, it is also connected with Salt Church, a church plant led by lead pastor Daniel Nemmers. The two local ministries share staff and members, but share a focus on the gospel and college students, he said.

“If Salt Company doesn’t exist, we don’t exist,” he said.

Przybylo is now president of the Salt Company student organization at ISU.

The Salt Network, based in Ames, Iowa, now has around 30 plants around the U.S., focused on college towns like Normal.

“We just love the next generation, we love college students,” Nemmers said.

The network, church and ministry take their name from Matthew 5:13, in which Jesus calls his disciples “the salt of the earth.”

Nemmers joined the church in Iowa and was amazed at the growth of the college ministry there. College students, who generally have little disposable income, are not the most common target demographic for churches. Many students also fall away from church when they reach college, Nemmers said. He sees opportunity to change that in Normal.

“I showed up and I just fell in love with Illinois State,” he said.

Around 50 other people moved here as well to start the church. Along with Nemmers, there are three other full-time staff members for Salt Church and Salt Company.

Nemmers feels there is a twin disconnect happening in Bloomington-Normal, in which the community is ambivalent toward God and religion and students are ambivalent toward life. He wishes someone had told him when he was a college student that his life matters to God, and to use his life to serve God more clearly.

The Salt Network welcomes students and then asks if they are interested in contributing to the church in some way after they graduate, Nemmers said. Possibilities for that include getting a job where the next plant will be, stay in their college town and work with the existing church to reach college students, or go oversees to be missionaries.

College students are also dealing with questions about their identity, beliefs and life goals. Przybylo, a junior, wishes more students took Christianity as a serious place to look for the answers to those questions. She was not raised religious but became a Christian in summer 2020 as she started her college career.

“Salt has grown me the most in my faith,” she said.

She understands people might be scared away from church by past negative experiences or stereotypes about religion, but encourages students to talk about these things in a caring, personal way.

“People are interested and willing to talk, but you need to give them that one-on-one opportunity,” Przybylo said.

Salt Church officially started in mid-September, though it had been holding preview services since August. It meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays at Chiddix Junior High School, 300 S. Walnut St. in Normal.

The church is also trying to be a good neighbor, with plans to thank Chiddix for hosting it later this year. Nemmers referenced Luke 10:1-10, speaking about being called to be invited into people’s lives and stay there, helping and supporting them as a neighbor.

“If your neighbor has a need, you should be the first one at their door,” Nemmers said.

That belief carries into Salt Company as well. The student group has grown due to the work of a small group of dedicated, Gospel-loving students, Nemmers said.

“We believe the best person to reach college students is a college student,” he said.

For Przybylo, the focus of the group is on its members and the network they have built.

“Salt is just a big group of people trying to do their best,” she said.