Mount Pisgah Baptist Church to install new pastor Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — Rev. Dr. Timothy Mark Harris, joined by his wife Karin Harris, will be installed as pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church was founded in Bloomington in 1865, the year that marked the end of the Civil War. The church has served as a "hub of hope" for those on the west side of Bloomington and beyond.

Dr. Harris has been preaching since 1999 and is an advocate for expository preaching and teaching, according to a news release. He believes that motivation, stimulation, education and recognition along with personal accountability which, when practiced, leads to a renewed and redirected sense of responsibility within the faith community.

Harris believes that the 21st century church can progress by establishing effective relationships, participating in effective worship experiences, engaging in effective discipleship ministry and promoting effective community partnerships, the news release stated.

The installation will be celebrated with a proclamations from Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady, Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, NAACP officials, Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings and members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Mount Pisgah is the largest African-American church in the Bloomington-Normal area and has over 500 members.

