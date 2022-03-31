 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jehovah's Witnesses to resume in-person meetings in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Jehovah’s Witness meetings will resume in person this week in Central Illinois after two years of virtual sessions.

Meetings at the Kingdom Hall at 1213 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington will be held weekly at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, with the first one back in person on Sunday, April 3.

Rodney Norman, public communication representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Central Illinois, said hundreds of congregants in the area, including Bloomington, Decatur, Champaign and Springfield, have met through video conferencing on Zoom since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being together again is the moment they have anticipated for the past two years,” he said. “Hopefully, this will be the beginning of more meetings/events to come to the area for the Witnesses.”

Watch now: St. Mary's community renovates home for Bloomington foster family

Congregants have used letters and phone calls to spread their messages, and as of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their traditional in-person ministry work, Norman said.

The move to in-person meetings will be just in time for two global Jehovah’s Witness events: a special lecture, titled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” on April 10, and the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ on April 15.

Local Kingdom Halls will hold gatherings on those dates with live speakers.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

