BLOOMINGTON — Many litters of little ones were rabbiting about downtown Bloomington Saturday morning for the return of Eggs on the Square.

With over 900 listed as interested in attending via the event's Facebook page, Second Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Trey Haddon said he estimated hundreds more attended, filling the outdoor grounds of the McLean County Museum of History.

Brandon Miller, of Bloomington, came with his 2-year-old daughter Eva. He said he didn’t expect to see so many people, and it was “great fun.”

It was the biggest egg hunt he’s been to, he said. When asked what egg colors were her favorite, Eva proudly presented her purple and green eggs.

Haddon said it was great fun for the community to get together and “smile together,” and hunt for eggs on a nice day. He added he was also happy the entire community joined in.

“We’re here for the community, that’s why we're doing this,” continued Haddon. While they weren’t there to preach and teach, the pastor said in addition to a solid community experience was a wonderful opportunity for his church “to meet all of the people of God.”

He said he sees the event as lining up with the values of Easter’s Resurrection Sunday, when they find their hope that death is defeated.

“I see that our hope is being shared with all of the community in a way that truly inspires joy and inspires, hopefully, the hope of the world," said the pastor.

Second Presbyterian Church, at 404 N. Prairie St. in Bloomington, has a congregation of 600, with 160 typically attending Sunday services, Haddon said.

“I think today shows that there is a lot of life in the church,” he said.

"Whole lotta love"

After the first hunting rounds, Priya Senthil was busy helping her 4-year-old daughter Shaya Senthilkumar count eggs. Her husband and Shaya’s father, Senthil Krishna, saved the moment with camera photos.

Krishna, of Bloomington, said it was a great time, and fantastic to see all the kids out.

Shaya said her favorite type of candy is dark chocolate. Her mother, Senthil, said she was so happy, and it was good to see everyone outside after staying in for the winter.

They planned on sticking around for the Holi celebration planned that afternoon on the museum grounds.

Sue Griffin, of Algonquin, said seeing the kids rush into egg hunting was a wonderful sight. The 68-year-old grandmother to Vega, James and Lennon Griffin said her kids told her it was an “epic” time.

Devete Gant, of Bloomington, brought two kids, Antonio “Juju” Gant, 4, and 5-year-old Nari Gant. The mother said she liked the egg hunt.

“It’s different,” Gant said of the massive turnout, adding that she planned to partake in the adult egg hunt.

She came with her aunt Anita Gant, who said she noticed several nationalities present.

“(There’s) a whole lotta love out there,” said Anita Gant, also of Bloomington.

Her 15-year-old son, Jacob Gant, came too. He said he was looking for “any candy, for real.”

A new tradition

Over 20,000 eggs were prepared for the event, which cycled rounds of hunting divided by age group. Eggs contained a mix of candy, stickers, toys, and over $5,000 in gift cards donated by local businesses and organizations. WJBC host Scott Miller served as emcee, counting down the start of each round to hype up the kids.

Haddon said his staff had been preparing for the hunt since October, and they were assisted by 50 volunteers. Another 52 community organizations and businesses joined in on the event. There was face painting, balloon artistry and free coffee and doughnuts.

Personnel with the Bloomington Fire Department and the Bloomington Police Department were present as well. BPD Sgt. Kiel Nowers said his officers were sharing stickers, plus investigative tips to help the kids with their egg hunting.

As head of BPD’s Community Engagement Unit, he said being at events like Saturday’s is what his unit is all about. Nowers said they’re reaching out to people who may have no or bad contacts with police, but also those who’ve supported them all along.

Originally a Twin Cities native, Elaine Brown brought her husband and two children, Nora Brown, 8, and Ethan Brown, 6.

Mrs. Brown, now of Madison, Wisconsin, said the sense of community was the best part. Nora said the countdown was most exciting.

The parents suggested they may return for another hunt next Easter. Elaine’s husband, Nick Brown, said he thinks they’ve found a new tradition.