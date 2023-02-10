NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday.

The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio.

Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they would love to have a faith-based radio show in the community. Another couple familiar with radio mentioned a station in Ellsworth that had a bunch of leftover equipment, so the Johnstons purchased the equipment and set the wheels in motion to launch their own show. Eventually, they were able to broadcast directly from the Normal station.

"I can't believe that it's our 300th show; it's just been something for us to do and part of our routine," Lynn Johnston said. "We're going to have a party, a Catholic Q&A, and a reporter from the Catholic Post will be there."

Catholic Spirit Radio began in 2011 and is completely volunteer-based. The station broadcasts throughout the Bloomington-Normal area, and as far as Lincoln, Pontiac, Streator, DeKalb, Sycamore, Morris and Joliet.

The theme of the Johnstons' show this year is "Being Catholic in a mad, mad world."

The Johnstons record their show at 11 a.m. every Saturday. The show is then turned into a podcast that is available online at 2 p.m. and on air at 10 p.m. Saturday, and at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The show is typically an hour long and divided into three 20-minute segments, with breaks in between for advertising. They often host guests from organizations within the Catholic Church for interviews and to talk about resources available through the church.

Bob Johnston said he often discusses "apologetics education," which explains what the Catholic Church is, where it came from and why it is there. He also talks about various contemporary issues.

Bob typically plans the show, lines up talking points and reads from articles, while Lynn provides commentary on the topic.

"I enjoy being involved in the news of the day, issues in the church and the history of it," Bob Johnston said. "We plan to keep doing the show and keep active."

Bob and Lynn were both raised in the Catholic faith and even grew up on the same street in Spring Valley. While Lynn attended Catholic school and Bob attended a public school, the two met as kids while Bob was playing with one of Lynn's neighbors. Later on, they attended the same high school, and Bob would often help carry Lynn's books.

Bob attended Illinois State University, where he studied English and speech.

The couple married in 1960 in Spring Valley and have been in Bloomington-Normal since 1962.

They have three daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They enjoy camping, traveling, fishing, hunting and spending time at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal.

Before volunteering at the radio station, Bob worked as an English teacher at Normal Community High School and owned an insurance company called McLean County Insurance. Lynn worked in nursing for 48 years and is a member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Together, the couple also taught RCIA, or Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, for 10 years.

Both Bob and Lynn retired in 2008. In addition to marking their 300th radio broadcast on Saturday, the couple will celebrate 63 years of marriage next month, on March 25.

"This wouldn't have happened without the faith," Bob Johnston said. "It was like having one foot on the ground and one in the air and not knowing when it's going to come down, and that's kind of how it was for us with the show, and now here we are."

"Being Catholic" can be heard live on 89.5 FM, McLean County; 92.5, Bloomington-Normal; 88.3, Pontiac, Streator and Livingston County; 97.1, Lincoln and Logan counties; 89.1, DeKalb-Sycamore; and 89.3, Morris-Joliet. Catholic Spirit Radio also plans to expand to the Rockford and Danville areas in the future.

The livestream and podcast versions of the Johnstons' show can be found at catholicspiritradio.com, or by downloading the Spirit Radio 89.5 smartphone app.

HOW TO LISTEN What: "Being Catholic" radio show Where: 89.5, 92.5, 88.3, 97.1, 89.1 or 89.3 FM When: 2 p.m. Saturday turned into podcast; radio broadcasts at 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday Website: www.catholicspiritradio.com