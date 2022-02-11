From the Pulpit: Would Jesus now want honesty from us?

If Jesus himself – the physical, human, flesh and blood man of Nazareth himself – were to be brought from his time into ours, he would surely become very upset by what he sees. It would quickly be made clear to him that the Kingdom of God, which he and all his followers had believed and taught would be brought by God to all the earth before all of them had died, still has not arrived. Surely Jesus would want to share with us his deep disappointment in discovering this, and would then join us in trying to understand how he and many others of his time had come to have so mistaken an expectation.

Consulting modern research, Jesus would probably agree with our scholars that he and others of his contemporaries had been deeply influenced by the apocalyptic thinking that arose among his people in times so dire that many of them believed that only a direct messianic intervention by God could save Israel and the world. They believed that God would soon act to replace all the corrupt kingdoms and unjust ideologies of this age by bringing to the earth God’s perfect Kingdom. And as Jesus would probably tell us, at his baptism he had undergone a profound experience that convinced him he had been divinely chosen to initiate that messianic intervention.

But the expected kingdom did not come. And has not.

So much for Jesus’ absolutist convictions. So much for his certainty that all the competing kingdoms, empires, religions, ideologies and cruelties of the world were about to end, to be replaced by God’s own righteous Kingdom wherein peace, justice, love and compassion would be made possible by means of the heavenly Father mercifully pouring out his Spirit onto “all flesh,” thus assuring that his will would “be done on earth.”

But that did not take place. That has not happened.

Is it possible, then, that Jesus would now want all of us who still revere him to ask ourselves which, if any, of his authentic teachings should still guide us in the living of our lives? Though we today are conscious of his human limitations and mistaken expectations, are there beliefs of his we still can hold, dreams of his we still can dream? What relevance, if any, should he still have for us today?

Would Jesus want us to pursue that frank and honest kind of questioning?

Boswell is a retired pastor of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) living in Normal. His views and email address can be accessed at jesuslaidbare-truthsaboutjesus.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0