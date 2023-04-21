According to the World Food Program USA website (wfpusa.org), there are over 800 million people in the world today that suffer from hunger. Over 340 million suffer from severe hunger. There are certainly many in our own local community who deal with issues of food insecurity every day. For those of us who don’t face this struggle, it’s difficult to understand the context in the Gospel of John chapter 6 when Jesus feeds the 5,000.

When Jesus performed this miracle, the culture knew how precious a loaf of bread was because of their food insecurity. Food was not a luxury for them, they didn’t have the freedom to indulge in food like much of American culture does. So when Jesus multiplies the small amounts of food and feeds an enormous crowd of people, of course it makes sense that they would follow him around hoping to get another free meal. Jesus even calls them out in John 6:26 when he says, “you are seeking me not because you saw signs, but because you ate your fill of loaves.” Then in the rest of the chapter, Jesus challenges them to stop following him because he feeds them physically, but instead follow him because he can feed them spiritually. He offers himself to the people and tells them they can feast on him; he says in John 6:47–48, “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life. I am the bread of life.”

This is a difficult message for the people to hear: they have to feast on Christ in order to draw near to God. At the end of John chapter 6 many of his followers couldn’t stand this message and left. Their spiritual hunger pains were not as strong as their physical hunger pains. They turned around and no longer followed him because the call to feast on Jesus, the true bread from heaven, was too much for them to handle.

So Jesus turns to the twelve disciples and has this beautiful interaction with them. He asks them in verse 67, “Do you want to go away as well?” Jesus is asking the twelve if they truly want to follow him even though the calling on their life will be difficult and will require faith. This is a big question that each of us must answer in our own lives. Do we want to follow Christ as he offers himself up in order to save sinners like me and you? Do we want to follow him or turn away from him like many people in that crowd did that day?

Peter gives an answer in verse 68 that I pray would echo the answer each one of us would give when faced with that question. He says, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life, and we have believed, and have come to know, that you are the Holy One of God.”