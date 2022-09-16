From the Pulpit: Why your story matters

“In Your book were written the days that were formed for me,

every one of them, when as yet there was none of them” Psalm 139:16.

Every good story, like the Bible, has a setting, characters, and a plot. The essence of a plot is tension moving toward resolution. The plot’s tension of your life began when there was a plot twist. It was the God-pregnant moment you knew you had a story that you were not the author of; God authored the unexpected.

When Joseph gets thrown in a pit and sold as a slave to Egypt, God is setting up a fulfillment of Joseph’s dreams. The Pharoah demanded that all Hebrew baby boys die by drowning in the Nile River (the setting). So, when Moses is sent by his parents, floating in a tiny basket in hope of saving him, down the Nile as a baby, and he is drawn out of the water by Pharoah’s daughter and raised in Pharoah’s palace, a plot twist takes place.

When did you come to realize God authored your story? God wants you to share it with others. All storytelling is confession. Storytelling literally means speaking sameness with God about what happened, (homologeo). Why share your story with others? Here are a few reasons. First, brain health requires all parts of your brain to connect with one another. Sharing our stories with each other connects fragmented neural networks. Second, a listener can mirror what was too hard to face before when your left brain went “off-line” in trauma. Third, God is telling one significant aspect of His glory through each one’s story, which others see best in each of us when they listen to your story.