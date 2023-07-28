In the Gospel of Mark, no one (except “demoniacs”) ever realized that Jesus was the Messiah until late in his ministry when his 12 special disciples finally came to that realization on their own, whereupon Jesus strictly insisted that they must “tell no one” and keep their realization secret among themselves, thus continuing to hide Jesus’ messianic identity, as he did.

If today it were possible for us to speak with Jesus, we might want to ask him, “Jesus, after your baptism when you felt divinely empowered to proclaim the good news of God’s soon arriving Kingdom, why did you feel led or constrained to keep your messianic identity hidden from everyone — hidden at first even from your closest followers? And why did you insist that they too must remain silent about your being the Messiah?”

If it were possible for us to ask Jesus that, I think he might say to each of us: “Did you ever search for the answer to that question by carefully studying the suffering servant passage in Isaiah, the passage which so strongly influenced me? Did you ever try to see that passage as I saw it, through my eyes? Did you ever ask yourself not only what that passage was telling me that I must do, but also telling me that I must not do, that I must not even say?”

So, on examining that passage, we see that the servant described therein does not proclaim himself, but waits — even as Jesus himself waited until his last dark night when, as he was about to be condemned to death, he signaled that what was going to happen to him would be for the sake of everyone on earth, for after his death as the Messiah, he would be lifted up before the eyes of all that generation so that everyone, even his detractors, might be amazed and overjoyed in seeing God’s great gift of forgiving love poured out on absolutely everyone.

Thus we might understand at last why Jesus did not proclaim himself, but waited for his heavenly Father to reveal his real significance to all the people of that generation — an expectation which, however, went sadly unfulfilled.

Once we have seen and admitted that, we may feel compelled to ask, “What relevance then, if any, can Jesus have for us today?”