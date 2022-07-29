From the Pulpit: Why hope is a battle for us

“I believe that I shall look upon the goodness of the Lord

in the land of the living; Hope in the Lord.” Psalm 27:13

The Psalmist is not confident of tasting God’s goodness after death, but on earth as it is in Heaven; “in the land of the living.” He is confident: “I shall look upon the Lord’s goodness.”

The Bible loves metaphors because they offer us confidence like the Psalmist has. The metaphor for hope is an anchor secured deep under the sea in the rock so that the waves and wind shall never move the ship. We have a “sure and steady hope” anchored beyond the veil with Christ (Hebrews 6:19).

To hope is both to groan inwardly and to wait expectantly, which implies that we let ourselves long for something and wait for it as if it may happen today. This is why hope is such a battle for us because many people deaden their longings or use good theology in cynical ways to justify our refusal to wrestle with God over what we long for.

The Bible is extremely serious about hope. In fact, the starting point for God’s people begins with both a promise and powerlessness. The promise of birth and the problem of barrenness. God is telling us something; right? He is showing us how to battle with hope in the narratives of the first three fathers of the faith; Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Each had the promise of God to receive a child and a barren wife to battle with hope.

Can the closed womb of the present be broken open to give birth to the fulfillment of God’s promise to us? Of course. The problem is that we prefer not to wrestle with God for it. If we actually wrestle with God, as Jacob did, then we will finally surrender to God and taste the goodness of the Lord.

To surrender to God your unmet longings implies that we have exhausted all our resources after a long war with hope. In fact, the path to hope according to Romans 5:1-5 is suffering, then perseverance, then character formation, and finally, hope that does not disappoint.

Our most serious battles in life are about keeping the heart alive to God. Evil will always, therefore, aim to kill the heart — longings and hope. The battle for the heart is a battle to hope that we will taste the goodness of God in this life, which requires embracing unmet longings and wrestling with God for them in prayer until we surrender to Him. It is then that we receive a taste of the Lord’s goodness like never before.