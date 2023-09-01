Another friend recently died from cancer. Why? Whose fault is it?

Surely we can all agree that diseases like cancer are terrible. They offend our sense of fairness and often cause us to question the goodness of the Creator.

We sometimes feel better if we can find something the cancer victim “did wrong,” to assure ourselves that it will not happen to us. Where is God in all this?

I do not believe God gives people cancer. I do not believe cancer is God’s desire for any of us. The God I know does not sit up on a faraway throne picking victims to smite. Cancer patients are not being punished for some unrepented sin. God did not give your loved one cancer so they could learn some important lesson or to humble them. Cancer is what happens when things go wrong.

I believe God cries with us when we suffer these losses. Sure, God could have created a world where things like cancer were impossible. I have had a few conversations with God about this very thing. In the end, like Job, I have to say I am too small to understand why things work the way they do.

I do believe God works through all things to bring good for those who love God (Romans 8:28). Even cancer. People can grow from facing crises. Many heroes teach us great lessons through the ways they handle their suffering. That is different than thinking of a God who is a puppetmaster up there pulling all the strings and directly causing all the tragedies or evil that we experience.

Our Creator allows a certain amount of randomness, chaos and chance. Sometimes things collide in tragic ways. Of course, sometimes the bad consequences we experience are caused by bad decisions we make. The point is that this is not always the case.

The promise of faith is not that life will always play out like we think it should. Life can be difficult. The promise is that no matter what, God will always be with us, through it all.

