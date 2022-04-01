From the Pulpit: When Jesus drew near Jerusalem for his last Passover

When Jesus was only a toddler, two thousand Jewish insurrectionists were captured and crucified by Roman soldiers at Jerusalem. Some thirty years later, Jesus entered the city accompanied by large Passover crowds who were excitedly shouting, “Blessed is the Kingdom that is coming” – words which upset the city’s ruling priestly power brokers who, in lucrative collaboration with the still occupying Romans, did not want to see change come about.

Today we face a similar situation wherein foreign soldiers have invaded Ukraine in an attempt to compel that country to submit to being ruled by others. Some of those who want richly to rule Ukraine claim to be “orthodox” representatives of Jesus.

A like-minded power arrangement existed in czarist days when Russia’s rulers utilized the church in defending their exploitation of society for their own selfish advantage. When communism arose, the church suffered persecution, but managed to survive by keeping a low, largely acquiescent profile.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, however, Vladimir Putin has cynically brought the church back into favor, but only as a willing tool in support of his own corrupt ambitions. The Russian head of the church, Kiril, has been his obedient servant in helping him do this. Kiril refused to denounce Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and even blessed it, causing many Ukrainian and other Orthodox Christians no longer to recognize his authority. Both men pretend to be defenders of the faith against such Western “immoralities” as acceptance of the rights of gays and women, and in that pretense they enjoy support from too many Americans who also claim to be Christians while supporting would-be oppressors.

In reality, both men are willing collaborators with a selfish oligarchy committed to holding on to their own corruptly gained wealth by keeping a greedy dictator safe in his seat of power.

How different was Jesus’ “invasion” of Jerusalem, not arrogantly riding a war chariot, but a humble little donkey – his only weapon, love, his strategy not to kill, but be killed. Comparing himself to a mother hen offering her own life while calling her endangered chicks to the safety of her protective wings, Jesus summoned everyone, not to an enforced servitude, but to a freely given loving servanthood like his for the sake of all.

Boswell is a retired pastor of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) living in Normal. His views and email address may be accessed at www.jesuslaidbare--truthsaboutjesus.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0