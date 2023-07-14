Exodus 4:2 – “The LORD said to Moses, “What is that in your hand?” He said, “A staff.”
This is the story of one people (the Israelites) oppressed and enslaved by another people (the Egyptians), under the dictatorship of one leader (Pharaoh), but led to freedom by one prophet (Moses). It is also the story of God equipping ordinary people to do extraordinary things.
God heard the cries of the Israelites suffering under slavery, and called Moses to be God’s spokesperson to Pharaoh and to set his people free. Moses, predictably, objected that he didn’t have the power to overrule Pharaoh; in fact, he didn’t have any power of his own: no army, no weapons – he didn’t even speak very well. But God said to Moses, “what is that in your hand?” And Moses replied, “a staff.” And God showed Moses how that simple staff could become a symbol of courageous leadership and a sign of God’s authority to part the Red Sea. “You don’t have to be somebody you’re not,” seems to be the message here; “just use what you have in your hand.”
Recently our Adult Sunday School class talked about a few of the many different “characters” in this story who took part in saying “NO” to Pharaoh and “YES” to God, using only what they had access to. Aaron used his gift of speech. Miriam used her passion for music. The midwives used their birthing wisdom. Pharaoh's own daughter used her favored position in the palace. And Jochebed, Moses’ mother, used her fierce motherly love, her trust in a protective big sister, and a little basket made of papyrus and pitch, to protect her baby boy and send him to safety.
There are times in our own lives when we feel the powers and principalities of this world are too great to overcome; when the injustices we see around us – especially toward oppressed or marginalized groups of fellow humans – seem impossible to overturn. I feel a little bit that way following some of the recent Supreme Court rulings. But God may be challenging us to take a closer look, saying, “what have you got in your hand?” Pen and paper? A microphone? A voter’s card? Money? A group of justice-minded friends? A faith community? What can God do with that, if you place it in God’s hands?
Rev. Sara L. Isbell is Senior Pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. You can reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.