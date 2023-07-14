Exodus 4:2 – “The LORD said to Moses, “What is that in your hand?” He said, “A staff.”

This is the story of one people (the Israelites) oppressed and enslaved by another people (the Egyptians), under the dictatorship of one leader (Pharaoh), but led to freedom by one prophet (Moses). It is also the story of God equipping ordinary people to do extraordinary things.

God heard the cries of the Israelites suffering under slavery, and called Moses to be God’s spokesperson to Pharaoh and to set his people free. Moses, predictably, objected that he didn’t have the power to overrule Pharaoh; in fact, he didn’t have any power of his own: no army, no weapons – he didn’t even speak very well. But God said to Moses, “what is that in your hand?” And Moses replied, “a staff.” And God showed Moses how that simple staff could become a symbol of courageous leadership and a sign of God’s authority to part the Red Sea. “You don’t have to be somebody you’re not,” seems to be the message here; “just use what you have in your hand.”

Recently our Adult Sunday School class talked about a few of the many different “characters” in this story who took part in saying “NO” to Pharaoh and “YES” to God, using only what they had access to. Aaron used his gift of speech. Miriam used her passion for music. The midwives used their birthing wisdom. Pharaoh's own daughter used her favored position in the palace. And Jochebed, Moses’ mother, used her fierce motherly love, her trust in a protective big sister, and a little basket made of papyrus and pitch, to protect her baby boy and send him to safety.