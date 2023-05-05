It was the first “Top Gun” competition. The year was 1949. Each fighter group was invited to send its best pilots to Las Vegas for a six-event contest. This test would find the best, or most talented and effective team, of military pilots in our nation. The team from the segregated 332nd Fighter Group showed up and was largely ignored by everyone. They were not expected to offer any competition. In comparison to the other teams, they were flying obsolete planes, or leftovers. They surprised everyone and won the competition. They surprised everyone but themselves.

When they were announced as the winners, there was no applause, only silence. Instead of being proudly displayed, their trophy quickly disappeared and would only be found in a warehouse some 55 years later. Until recently, in the lists of the winners for each year, 1949 was listed as “unknown.” Why? An Army War College study in 1925 announced that African Americans were “cowards and poor technicians and fighters, lacking initiative and resourcefulness.” Maj. Gen. Edwin J. House said in 1943, “The negro type has not the proper reflexes to make a first-class fighter pilot....” What is going on here?

The Tuskegee Airmen are just one group that proved these prejudices wrong. Why were these prejudices accepted as facts? What were they based on, and why were they so readily accepted by so many? Our nation has too often let the racist stereotypes originally used to justify slavery determine current thinking that contradicts evidence.