From the Pulpit: What should we do with our moral outrage?

Is it me or is everyone full of moral outrage these days?

It seems like almost everyone is angry. So many of us feel like half the country is wrong, or even evil. When we think of people who support different positions than we do, or vote differently or support different politicians, we feel disgust. Social media and even major news outlets have learned how to create and feed this disgust to keep us tuned in.

My question for you today is this: What does it do to your soul to live so much of your life in negative emotions? Is this how God wants us to live? Another question: How effective has your moral outrage been in making the world better?

Galatians 5:22-23 says: But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Bitterness and anxiety are not signs that we are growing in faith. Sure, there is a time and purpose for every matter under heaven (Ecclesiastes 3). There is a time to stand boldly against injustice. There are serious issues at stake in our world, nation and local communities. I am just concerned that so many people seem to be staying in fight mode so much of the time. Perhaps you can ask yourself, Am I experiencing joy in life? Do I often find myself full of gratitude for the beauty and meaning that God has placed around me?

If you do feel like God is calling you to “go to war” against a certain group or policy, perhaps it would help you to reflect on the Just War Theory our tradition has developed for armed conflict and how you might apply these concepts on a more personal level.

• War has to be a last resort. ...

• War must be declared by a legitimate authority. ...

• A just war is fought to right a wrong. ...

• There has to be a good chance of winning the conflict. ...

• The goal should be to restore peace. ...

• You should only be as violent as you have to be to right the wrongs.

• Noncombatants should be protected, not targeted.