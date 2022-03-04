From the Pulpit: What should be done to whom the king delights to honor?

This is what the greatest king of the world asked he discovered that Mordecai saved his life and was never rewarded. Mordecai was a believer but the king asked the question to Mordecai’s enemy: Haman, who planned to hang Mordecai that very day. Haman walked in to get permission from the king to hand Mordecai on a tree right when the king asked Haman: “What should be done to the man the king delights to honor?” Haman thought to himself, “who would the king delight to honor more than me?” So, Haman said: “Let the man the king delights to honor be dressed in the king’s royal robes ride on the king’s horse, and be led through the streets by a page proclaiming: ‘This is what is done to the man the king delights to honor.’”

Surprise! The king said, “Great! Take Mordecai and do exactly as you have said, and you lead him through the streets declaring: ‘This is what is done to the man the king delights to honor!’” Haman went into the king to hang Mordecai as his judge, only to walk out as Mordecai’s page. The tables were turned. The proud Haman was cast down, and the humble Mordecai was exalted. Haman went home and mourned in humiliation.

Pride leads to one’s downfall. Pride makes you a fool. If you have the pride of superiority, you’ll overestimate your gifts and fall. If inferiority, then you’ll underestimate and miss out. Worst of all pride makes you blind. In my 35 years of full-time Christian ministry, I have counseled many, many people but I cannot recall one person coming for counsel because they wanted to rid themselves of pride. The prouder you are, the less proud you think you are. Pride blinds us.

That is why pride leads to our downfall as it did Haman, who was a racist — planning to put to death all the Jews. Esther and Mordecai humbly waited on God to reverse the arrogant plan of Haman.

This month for the Jews is a celebration called the Feast of Purim, which remembers the book of Esther in the Bible. King Jesus asks us: What should be done to the one whom the king delights to honor? He answers His own question; “Let My royal robes of righteousness be worn by any sinner who repents and asks for grace. Let that one be led into the palace of Heaven. Let the angels shout this is what shall be done to the one who humbles himself and trusts Christ for salvation.”

For Christ switched roles with us. He hung on the cursed tree in dishonor so that we can be the ones whom the King delights to honor.

Dr. Bob Smart Christ Church Normal, IL

