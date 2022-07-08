From the Pulpit: What is wrong with our nation and our world these days?

What is wrong with our nation and our world these days? Could it be that too many of us who say we are Christians have failed to live up to the spiritual teachings we claim to embrace?

When in the sixth century Roman society was crumbling, St. Benedict of Nursia told the people of his time, “Your way of acting should be different from the world’s way. The love of Christ must come before all else. You are not to act in anger or nurse a grudge. Rid your heart of all deceit. Never give a hollow greeting of peace or turn away when someone needs your love. Speak the truth with heart and tongue.”

Speaking the truth has become a rarity these days.

Some twenty centuries ago, Jesus told the people of his time that their way of acting should be very different from the world’s way of acting – amazingly different.

And why should that be? Because, he told them, they should know themselves to be so dearly loved by God that they are free to let their own love be as inclusive, unlimited, measureless, even “perfect,” as the love of their heavenly Father is.

As children of their Father, Jesus said, they should love even their enemies – simply because “the Father himself is kind to the ungrateful and the wicked.”

Jesus taught his followers to be different from a world in which so many seek to compete with one another, take advantage of one another, and rule over one another. “Do not be like them,” Jesus said. “Rather, become loving servants of others, even to the point of laying down your life for them,”

“How can we possibly live like that?” his disciples asked him.

“As much as it depends on you, you cannot,” he told them, “For you, it is impossible, but not for God. All things are possible for God.” (Therefore rely on the Father who can accomplish in you what you cannot accomplish in yourselves.)