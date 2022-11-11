From the Pulpit: What do we do now that the elections are over?

We have voted. As people of faith, it is our responsibility now to continue to participate in government and the political process. We will continue to have different ideas about the best leaders, parties and solutions. Let us now continue to pray and discern, with an open mind, what is best in line with God’s will. Let us keep some humility, knowing that it is always possible that we are wrong.

It is now time to seek common ground. We must do what we can to bring our badly divided nation together. Whether your favorite candidates won or lost, this is not a sporting event. We all lose if we cannot work together to solve the serious problems confronting us. Divisions into opposing factions do not serve us well.

As we move forward, our decisions should be based not on fear, anger or any other strong emotions. Instead, we can make decisions guided by faith. We can remember the antidote to fear: Perfect love casts out fear (1 John 4:18).

We can be respectful. We can be truthful, careful not to pass along untruths from others. We can also remember our calling to speak the truth in love. We can be prayerful, praying for our leaders and our communities. We can be peaceful. We can stand against political violence and threats. Statements we have heard in our nation recently, such as “I know where you live,” “I know the names of your children,” “We are coming after you,” have no place. Let us have no more talk of civil war, or holy war, against our fellow citizens. Let us resist demonizing and dehumanizing. Jesus himself warned us that there will always be a lot of rumors and misinformation and that we must carefully seek the truth. Scripture warns us over and over again to watch our tongues and what we say.