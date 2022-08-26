From the Pulpit: Was Jesus a white male chauvinist?

An excellent book by historian Kristen Kobes Du Mez, “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation,” challenges everyone to ask that question, while her conclusions regarding recent American history validate scholars’ findings concerning “the historical Jesus” of the first century.

According to some of the most historically accurate gospel passages currently identifiable, when John the Baptist, imprisoned by Herod Antipas, heard about what Jesus was doing up in Galilee, he sent messengers to ask Jesus if he was the expected “mighty one” who, as John had prophesied, would come with power to separate good people from bad and save the good while casting the bad into “unquenchable fire.”

In answering John, Jesus cautioned him not to be offended because, unlike what John had predicted — and unlike what numerous scriptural messianic prophecies could be understood to say — Jesus was not separating good people from bad and throwing the bad into eternal flames. Instead, Jesus was associating with the bad, sitting at table and even “eating with sinners”! (Matthew 3:11-12; 9:10-13; 11:2-18)

Jesus also upended other scriptural understandings by saying he had come, not as the one who would be served by all (Daniel 7:14), but rather as one who would serve and even give his life for all. And, Jesus said, all who followed him should also be willing to lovingly to make themselves last of all and servants of all (Mark 10:43-45).

Nothing chauvinistic, sexist, or racist there!

Why is it, then, that evangelicals put so much emphasis on John 3:16 — even displaying it on placards at sports events — but seldom emphasize Mark 10:43-45? Du Mez has uncovered several reasons for that in American history — reasons which should cause evangelicals to pause and take stock.

To a surprising degree, her book is causing many to do exactly that. Although she says she had expected its publication to unleash outpourings of hate mail, that has not happened: She daily receives letters from evangelicals, including white males, thanking her for helping them understand how erroneous their thinking had become — how decades of wrongheaded cultural attitudes have resulted in what now exists in America — numerous evangelicals fervently endorsing a political cult figure who violates all standards of moral integrity.