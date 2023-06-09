Seasons: Winter, spring, summer, fall. Human Development: Infancy, childhood, adolescence, adulthood. Plant Growth: Sprout, seedling, vegetative, budding, flowering, ripening. Team Development: Forming, storming, norming, performing. In all of these things, there is a constant that exists. Some say “the only thing that never changes is change.” Change is happening all around us at all times.

As we experience God’s creation, we see change and transition built into the experience. Each season comes and goes and each serves a purpose. Perhaps the most powerful aspect of God’s intentional design of seasons is that they exist for the purpose of growth. Winter provides rest. Spring provides the emergence of new life. Summer provides the time of growth. Fall provides a harvest. Each transition from one season leads to the intentionality of the next.

The congregation I serve is experiencing a transition in the role of Senior Pastor. The summer is also a time when this congregation experiences transitions on our school staff. On the one hand, we thank God for the way He positioned His servants for the past season. We celebrate all that God has done through them. On the other hand, we look forward with hope to a new season equally filled with God’s intentionality and purpose.

There are many and various things that cause us to experience change and transition on a more personal level. The birth of a child. A job change, for good or bad. The loss of someone near to you. A move to a new home. The achievement of an important goal. The graduation of your senior. A diagnosis. Each of these scenarios and many more bring a wide range of emotions, but there is a constant among all of them … change and transition.

While we can’t always count on life’s circumstances to remain the same, we CAN always count on Jesus as a constant in our lives.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” - Hebrews 13:8

His love is the same.

His dedication is the same.

His redemption is the same.

His victory is the same.

His presence is the same.

That means, no matter what happens in life, our identity as a child of God is the same.

That means, no matter what happens in life, our purpose as representatives of the King is the same.

That means, no matter what happens in life, our hope for an eternal reunion is the same.