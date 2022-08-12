From the Pulpit: 'To market, to market ...'

Do you ever go to the Farmers Market?

I’m a Bloomington resident, so I go to the one in downtown Bloomington, around the “square” surrounding the McLean County Museum of History. It’s open Saturday mornings, 7:30 to noon, from May through October.

I love the Farmers Market. There’s something about carrots that really smell like carrots, and tomatoes that really taste like tomatoes, and peaches … oh my, the fresh peaches! August is an amazing time of year for sweet corn (you don’t even need butter or salt!), and since I actually like kale, I love it that there are several booths selling fresh leafy kale, full of vitamins!

It's not just fruits and vegetables, either. There are several meat-sellers, fresh eggs, varieties of cheese, local honey, acai-berry bowls … and of course a LOT of yummy baked goods, including gluten-free and vegan options, and a weekly bake-sale by a local community organization.

And, if you find you are able to resist the temptation of the tongue, but not the eyes — there are a variety of arts displays: wood carvings, glassworks, beautiful bouquets of live flowers — as well as gifts for the nose: scented candles and aromatherapy supplies.

It’s a feast for the senses, really. And it’s a great way to meet your neighbors! Some Saturdays it seems the whole town is out walking, listening to live music, pushing strollers, walking dogs, supporting local farmers, and coming home with some incredible produce!

Now, I’m not saying I dislike standing in a grocery store checkout lane for 20 minutes on a Saturday morning … yeah, actually, I guess I am saying that. And the Farmers Market is FUN! Some weeks, I just sit down in the shade somewhere and watch all the people go by, talking, laughing, meeting new friends, enjoying the goodness of God’s creation.

Because this article really is about the goodness of God. When I smell those leafy carrots, or pop a cherry tomato in my mouth, I am sometimes overwhelmed by the delicious goodness of God, who loved us enough to provide these amazing treasures from the soil of the earth.

There’s enough for everybody at the Farmers Market (although if you want the sweet corn, you should get there early!) — just like there’s enough beauty and blessing to go around in the world we live in. Don’t miss it by being too busy to notice it. Don’t waste it by snarfing down your lunch and forgetting to savor the peach juice on your tongue!