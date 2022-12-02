From the Pulpit: This Advent season, remember Jesus and be kind to all

John the Baptizer was predicting that a “mighty one” would soon arrive to divide “the wheat from the chaff,” the good people from the bad, and gather the good into safety while casting the bad into “unquenchable fire.”

In other words, John was expecting the kind of messianic savior Israel’s prophets had said would “destroy the wicked with the breath of his lips” and “shatter the nations like pots of clay.”

Later, after being arrested and imprisoned, John heard about the deeds that Jesus was performing up in Galilee. Intrigued, John sent messengers to ask him, “Are you the one who is to come, or must we wait for someone else?”

Actually, John was saying, “Jesus, I know you are not doing what I predicted. But is it possible that you may yet turn out to be the one who will?”

Jesus answered by pointing out that in healing many people and in preaching good news to the poor, he was already fulfilling much that the prophet Isaiah had predicted. But then he added what seems a warning: “And blessed is anyone who is not offended by me.”

Why did Jesus tell John that? What could John possibly have found offensive in Jesus’ good deeds?

Apparently Jesus meant to say: “John, I know that I’m not doing what you said I would be doing — casting wicked people into unending fire. Instead, I’m sitting at table with the wicked, eating with them, loving and accepting them. And so be careful, John that you are not offended, as others are, by my doing that.”

In saying this, Jesus’ was reflecting the fact that he had been strongly criticized by some for associating with sinners, eating with them, accepting people many considered beyond redemption. Jesus, however, was convinced his heavenly Father deeply loved even them.

In today’s world, so racked by hate and animosity, it would be good for us to pause this Advent season and remember the one who comes and startles us by saying “Treat others as you would want them to treat you,” and “love even your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.”

And if we ask him, “Why should we be all that loving, all that forgiving?”