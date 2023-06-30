Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution, the new book by Rainn Wilson, is a must-read for anyone who wants to find meaning and hope in these troubled times. The spiritual revolution (or transformation) the book speaks to is both a personal and collective endeavor. It’s a delightful yet deeply profound read.

You may know Rainn Wilson as Dwight from The Office, the hilarious and annoyingly lovable character with the giant forehead who often wears nerdy mustard yellow short sleeve shirts. But he is also a serious spiritual seeker and producer of several books and media productions about spiritual and humanitarian topics.

About the term “spiritual”, Wilson says he’s referring to “the quality of being concerned with the human spirit or soul as opposed to material or physical things—the trusty Oxford English Dictionary definition.”

In Soul Boom, Wilson tells the story of how he went from being a nerdy kid growing up in a religious but dysfunctional family, to a cynical, deeply depressed atheist, to a seeker of various sacred traditions, and a member of the Baha’i Faith. He reveals how he turned to spirituality, not so much out of inspired enlightenment, but out of desperation. He speaks humbly about his ongoing quest for answers to “life’s big questions.”

But this book is not just about him. It’s about us. It’s about the problems we face as a society and as a planet. It’s about the solutions we need to find together.

Soul Boom is filled with thought provoking quotations from various sacred and secular sources. When referring to the bigger “why” for writing the book Rainn shares this quotation from the Baha’i writings: “We need a change of heart, a reframing of all our conceptions and a new orientation of our activities. The inward life of man as well as his outward environment have to be reshaped if human salvation is to be secured.”

Soul Boom made clear to me that we can’t sit back and rely on politics or economics to fix our mess. Indeed, a spiritual revolution is needed to change our inner life and outward environment.