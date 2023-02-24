The Way, the path leading to the divine, is common to many of the world’s religions: Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Baha'i scriptures all refer to it.

According to Hindu scripture, Krishna said, "I am the Way, and the Master who watches in silence; thy Friend, and thy Shelter, and thy Abode of Peace. I am the beginning, and the middle, and the end of all things, their Seed of eternity, their Treasure supreme." – Bhagavad Gita 9:16-18.

In Buddhist scripture, it is recorded that Buddha said, "This indeed is the Way — there is no other — for the purification of one’s vision. Follow this Way (but) making the effort is your affair." The Dhammapada, vs. 274-276

Likewise, the Bible advises, "Stop at the crossroads and look around. Ask for the old, godly way, and walk in it. Travel its path, and you will find rest for your souls. –Jeremiah 6:16

The Gospel tells us that Jesus said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me." John 14:6

Muhammad, as recorded in the Quran, stated, "This is the Way of thy Lord, leading straight: We have detailed the signs for those who receive admonition. For them will be a home of peace in the presence of their Lord. – Surah 6:126-127

Baha'u'llah, founder of the Baha'i Faith wrote, “I am the guiding Light that illuminates the Way." Tablets of Baha'u'llah, p. 169

Is it possible the sacred texts are all speaking of one common Way?

Referring to these Messengers, the Baha'i scriptures state, “Every one of them is the Way of God that connects this world with the realms above…. They are the Manifestations of God amidst men, the evidences of His Truth, and the signs of His glory." – Gleanings from the Writings of Baha’u’llah, p.49