From the Pulpit: The truth about Jesus

Years ago, I felt compelled to start telling the truth about Jesus. In other words, I felt I had to start being honest about things we pastors learn in seminary, but do not share with our church members because, although those things are true, they upset too many of them. Recently, I “upped the ante” on doing that by launching a website where I attempt to be as honest and truthful about Jesus as I think he would want me, and all the rest of us, to be – now, in our time.

The site is titled, “Jesus Laid Bare: Honest truths about Jesus,” and it is based on the research of biblical scholars whose knowledge is far superior to mine. You may discover there some insights about Jesus you might not have known before, and you may wish to comment, ask questions, raise objections or share opinions, ideas and beliefs of your own.

The site is intended for any who are open minded and willing to consider viewpoints they may find challenging, perhaps even unsettling. My purpose there, however, is not to create controversy for the sake of controversy, and certainly not to criticize or debunk Jesus, but honestly to value and appreciate him in ways that he might now want us to value and appreciate him.

A good way to get started is to watch my 24-minute video, “Jesus Laid Bare: Imagined conversations with Jesus.” In that video, I try to be scrupulously honest about what Jesus was really like by imagining how it would be if we were to be able to talk with him – that is to say, if somehow it became possible for us to converse with the actual flesh and blood man of the first century, Jesus of Nazareth himself: “If we could talk with him, what would he think of us? And how would he want us to think about him now?”

That video – and three others now in preparation – you may find challenging, intriguing and, I hope, ultimately exciting and helpful. They can be watched at jesuslaidbare-truthsaboutjesus.com. (If that link does not work, copy it into a self-sent email and it should work there.)

Boswell, a retired pastor of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) living in Normal, can be reached through the website noted above, and at jamezbozwel@aol.com.

