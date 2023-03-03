I was surprised by what my nephew said. He was down from Chicago for the weekend. As I took him to the train station Monday morning to head back to college, he said, “I really enjoyed going to church. It has been a while. I think it is time for me to get more involved in a church community.” We went on to talk about the importance of a faith community and the need to have a healthy, supportive community as you go through life.

Over the past few years, many of us have been choosing methods of faith outside of what happens in a church building. Whether that is on Zoom, being in nature, watching children, meditation or just a cup of coffee with a friend, we are reminded that holy moments can happen anywhere. Faith is about everyday life and not just the time we spend at a church building. Moments of faith outside the church walls are definitely important times to grow spiritually.

My nephew is on to something important, though. We all need community. This is part of what we found missing during the pandemic. Yes, God can be found anywhere. But community cannot. It is so meaningful to have people walk through life with us. It is important to have a community there with us at our weddings, births, promotions, job losses, medical diagnoses, and funerals. It is important to have a community helping us raise children and supporting our marriages and other relationships.

While I do not want to discourage anyone from experiencing faith outside the church walls, I also want to acknowledge the power of a healthy church community of people who support and love one another. I pray that you have a community of people walking with you through each stage of life. A loving, inclusive and healthy church can offer this. And it requires an investment, or work on our part. It takes time to build.