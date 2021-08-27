From the Pulpit: The prophet John the Baptist was confused

The prophet John the Baptist was confused. He had predicted that a “mighty one” soon would come who would “separate the wheat from the chaff,” the good people from the bad, in order to gather the good into “his barn” while the chaff, the bad, he would burn “with unquenchable fire.”

Later, after John was arrested and imprisoned near the Dead Sea, he began hearing about Jesus’ activities up in Galilee, and so he sent two of his followers to ask Jesus, “Are you the one who is to come, or must we wait for someone else?”

In other words, John was asking, Are you – or will you yet become – the mighty one I predicted?

Jesus answered by saying neither “yes” or “no,” but by instructing John’s followers to return and tell John about the wonderful things they had seen Jesus doing – how he was healing and helping people and bringing good news to the oppressed. And then Jesus added, as a kind of warning, “And blessed is anyone who is not offended by me.”

What a strange thing to say! Who could possibly be offended by all the good things Jesus was doing?

And yet some people were, because Jesus was not doing what John had said the mighty one would do. He was not separating good people from bad, wheat from chaff, by gathering the good into safety while casting the bad, the chaff, into eternal fire. Instead, Jesus was sitting at table and eating with the chaff, the rejected and despised, the outcasts, the “sinners” – eating with them, accepting them, loving them. And the religious leaders of his time found this action so unacceptable and so offensive that they called Jesus “a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of sinners” – which was a way of saying that he was a reprobate so despicable that he deserved death by stoning (Luke 7:21; see Deuteronomy 21:18-21)!

Clearly, Jesus practiced a love so radically inclusive that the society of his time could not allow it, and ended up killing him. And if Jesus were here among us today, who would he now seek out to sit with at table? Who among the excluded would Jesus include, associate with – and love?

What rejected people would he now accept? What despised people would he value? What outcast people would he invite? What unacceptable people would he embrace?

Boswell, a retired pastor of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) living in Normal, can be reached through Jesus Laid Bare at youtube.com.

Knight W. Wells is a retired pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0