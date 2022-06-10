From the Pulpit: The Path to Healing

The Path to Healing

“The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me,

because the LORD has anointed me

to bring good news to the poor;

he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted,

to proclaim liberty to the captives,

and the opening of the prison to those who are bound;

to proclaim the year of the LORD's favor ...

to comfort all who mourn;

to grant to those who mourn in Zion—

to give them a beautiful headdress instead of ashes,

the oil of gladness instead of mourning,

the garment of praise instead of a faint spirit.” – Isaiah 61:1-3

You are wounded. Because you are made in God’s image and long for more than any relationship or this world can provide, you must embrace sorrow, disappointment, and that you have been wounded. We live in a fallen world. Naming wounds is not for the sake of blaming.

Your past wounds profoundly affect your life and relationships now. In fact, the passage shows us a link between our wounds and our captivity. From wounds we make foolish vows to never hurt again, and we develop styles of relating that assure us that we will never be hurt again. This very way of living progressively takes us captive. Why? Because our idolatry grows in the soil of our pain.

Your wounds are often the reason why you are wounding others now. Hurt people hurt people.

Especially wounded people living in denial that they are wounded in God’s sovereign authorship of their story.

When we put into narrative form how we are wounded and share it with loving Christians, healing takes place in our brains. Why? Because in trauma our left brain goes “offline” because the evil of what’s happening is too much for us to handle. Fragmentation takes place into bits and pieces of a confusing past. The way to heal is to reconnect both sides of our brains by sharing in narrative form what happened before the faces of kind listeners.

Jesus came to heal and to set captives free. As the Spirit was poured upon Him, He defeated evil and came into His hometown announcing this text. Only those who admit they are wounded listen to Him; the others live in denial and attempt to throw Him over a cliff.

Dr. Bob Smart, Lead Pastor; Christ Church PCA

