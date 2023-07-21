One of my favorite parables of Jesus is found in Matthew 13:24-43 ... the Parable of the Wheat and the Weeds. It is a great reminder to all of us, in the church and outside the church, to not be so quick on the trigger when it comes to judging others, especially since we have limited resources and capabilities for such an endeavor.

When Matthew wrote his Gospel, perhaps there were some very over-functioning "weeders” in his own community of faith, who wanted to purify the community, by rooting out the bad seed. Unfortunately, this kind of activity is a temptation for followers of Jesus in every age. People can get all charged up about weeding out the so-called “bad stuff” in their own congregations and denominations ... certain that they know the difference between weeds and wheat, and that they know how to deal with the weeds!

But Jesus’ parable makes clear that any attempt to root out the weeds will only do more damage to the total crop. This reality has played out far too many times in congregations, denominations and churches.

How many times do we hear about committed Christians, who claim to be “Bible-believing” ... who say they “follow the Word of God” ... “who believe that they know what is Biblical and un-Biblical” ... who are determined to root out all those who do not agree with the “right” interpretation of Scripture or stand on a particular social issue.

And then there are those Christians, who pronounce judgment on people outside their own church — on people of other faiths, for instance — declaring them to be destined for eternal damnation.

Whether judgment is focused within the church or without, that kind of weeding does serious damage to the real mission of the Gospel. Jesus makes absolutely clear that we simply cannot be certain who is “in” or who is “out.” In fact, God’s judgment about these matters will take many by surprise (Matthew 7:21-23; 8:11-12; 21:31-32; 25:31-46).

We should be happy that the weeding is not up to us! We can and should leave the weeding to God, and get on with the real mission Jesus has given us — proclaiming the Good News of the Gospel.