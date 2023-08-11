We humans struggle with major changes in our lives. Yes, we know that change is a huge part of life, but it still is challenging. Whether it’s a new school year, a health diagnosis or a new home, every change brings uncertainty, joys and challenges. As a Dad of two twentysomething men, I have learned that once I begin to (sort of) figure out one stage of parenting, it’s time to move on to the next stage.

August is a month of changes for many in the Blo-No area. Many students will experience new grades and the end of summer. College students will begin a new adventure, some for the first time. Teachers and administrators are gearing up for a new school year.

For some of us, we’re going through several changes at once. And that can be hard. Perhaps you’re experiencing change fatigue, which occurs when either too much change takes place or when two significant changes take place in a short period of time. When we struggle with change fatigue, we can not only find ourselves exhausted from the changes we’re facing, but we can also wonder when the next proverbial shoe will drop. Sometimes we reach our emotional limit in dealing with change.

Whatever changes you’re facing today, I encourage you to take a moment to meditate on this verse:

Hebrews 13:8 Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.

When your life brings one new moment after another, I encourage you to remember that your Savior never changes. When the world’s advice and standards change, I encourage you to remember that Jesus remains the same. He is still faithful. His love still endures forever. His grace is still sufficient. And when a new change arrives in the future, He will still remain the same. I pray that brings you comfort as you live as a forgiven, beloved child of God.

Remembering that Jesus never changes is the first step. In addition, meditate on this passage:

Matthew 11:28-30 Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

In the midst of your changes and all of the struggles that accompany them, I encourage you to go to Jesus. For encouragement. For rest. For grace. For forgiveness. We’re not made to endure our changes alone.

Finally, I encourage you to reach out to others as you go through your changes. God created us to be in community. We all need encouragement from others.