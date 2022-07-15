From the Pulpit: The Light is on for you!

I love summertime. Warm days. Vacations. Travel. Summer is my favorite season of the year.

Imagine having all your expenses paid for a destination vacation, but not knowing how to get there? That may sound impossible with the prevalence of GPS in today’s world. There was a time not too long ago, however, when GPS was not readily available like it is now.

Years ago, our friends made reservations for my family to stay at a hotel in a Chicago suburb. I did not know how to get there. Our friends had us follow them to the hotel. On the way across town, I said to my wife, “I’m glad they know where we are going because I would be completely lost without them.” From the back seat our daughter said, “You can get to where you are going when you follow someone who knows the way.” How true!

Most everyone wants to go to heaven. Not everyone knows the way. Nor do people realize that Jesus paid the expense through his death, burial, and resurrection. Jesus declared, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6, ESV).

We are all travelers on a road called life. There are detours and side streets. Multitudes lose their way. There is no need to be confused, however. God has shown us the way. All we need to do is follow Jesus. He will take us there. He in fact, is the way. He will lead us, and He will guide us.