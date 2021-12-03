From the Pulpit: The comfort of countdown

Welcome to the season of Advent! For many Christians, the four Sundays preceding Christmas Day are known as “Advent,” a word which means “arrival.” Advent is the season of preparation for the “arrival” of Jesus Christ. Originally, Advent was a time for Christians to fast and pray in preparation for Christ’s Second Coming into this world. The beloved carol “Joy to the World,” in fact, is a song heralding Christ’s second coming, rather than His birth, and announces a new day when “He rules the world with truth and grace.” Over time, the primary focus of Advent shifted toward anticipating the coming of Baby Jesus, and rituals of preparation were developed to help children be patient through the long, dark days of winter until Christmas morning arrived.

Congregations and families light Advent candles every Sunday before Christmas, counting down the weeks by theme: Hope, Peace, Joy and Love. Children open little windows on daily Advent calendars, sometimes finding treats or special messages inside. We are counting the days, marking a path through the season in anticipation of Christ’s arrival.

Christians are not alone in bringing light into a dark season, counting off the days and remembering the stories of our faith. Jews light the candles of the Menorah: one more candle each of the eight nights in remembrance of God’s miracle of the oil lamp. Buddhists string colored lights for 30 days beginning Dec. 8 in celebration of the enlightenment of Buddha. People of all faiths need a glimmer of light, of hope, to see us through the shortened days and lengthened nights of December. There must be something in all of us drawing us to count off the days toward a better day ahead.

The Mclean County Interfaith Alliance is hosting a “Longest Night” service for persons of all faiths (or no faith) to help provide encouragement and hope – and light – during this season that can otherwise seem so dark. Especially mindful of those who have experienced grief, loss or stress, and who find themselves “not in the mood” for holly-jolly holiday celebrations, the “Longest Night” service brings a bit of light to the darkness while acknowledging the struggle many people feel at this time of year. Join us on Thursday, Dec. 16, for either of two in-person services: noon at Moses Montefiore Temple or 6:30 p.m. at Normal First United Methodist, or tune in online (link can be found on the Normal First UMC website, normalfirst.org) after Dec. 16.

May Hope light your way this season.

Rev. Sara L. Isbell is Senior Pastor at Bloomington Wesley United Methodist Church. You can email her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0