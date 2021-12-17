From the Pulpit: the Christmas story provides relief from politics

Sick and tired of the constantly disturbing news, we turn to the Christmas story for relief. Surely in the beautiful Christmas narrative we can find respite from all the hateful language, all the negative, divisive infighting that is so rampant in American politics today. Surely we can there find relief from the incessant demand that we must side either with the Republicans or with the Democrats.

And so we turn to this Sunday’s gospel scriptures, and there we discover a text in which the author of Luke relates what the mother of Jesus must have predicted about his arrival:

“God has shown great strength with his arm,” Mary says. “He has dispersed the arrogant of mind and heart. He has brought down the mighty from their thrones, but lifted up the lowly. He has filled the hungry with good things, and the rich he has sent empty away.”

Oh no! we tell ourselves, for Mary’s words challenge us to choose whose side we are on, requiring us to side with those politicians who are most committed to “bringing down” the powerful from their “thrones.” Her words challenge us to side with those who are most committed to dislodging the selfish wealthy from their positions of greedy dominance, thereby “sending the rich away empty” and “lifting up the lowly” and “filling the hungry with good things.”

In that way, political realities come barging right into the Christmas story, right into the narrative of the low-born baby who as an adult criticized the rich for their selfish greed, warning them that “you cannot serve two masters, for you cannot serve both God and money,” and admonishing all of us to care for the poor, the ostracized, the outcasts, including even the least and last of people, no matter who or what or where they are.

Contradicting the distortions of far too many politicians, Jesus warns us to “guard yourselves against every form of greed, for your life does not consist in the abundance of your possessions. For I myself,” he reminds us, “did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give my life for all.”

And this, actually, is good news. For if taken seriously, Jesus frees us from the delusion that greed can make us happy, and invites us to stand instead with and among the humble in heart who know true blessedness.

Boswell is a retired pastor of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) living in Normal. His views are available at jesuslaidbare-truthsaboutjesus.com.

