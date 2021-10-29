From the Pulpit: The bright side of October 31

October 31 is celebrated by many as Halloween. The name is a Scottish term for All Hallows Eve. Meaning, the evening before All Hallows Day. Some of the customs associated with Halloween are thought to have roots in the pagan festival of Samhain which originated in Celtic-speaking countries. The term Samhain is an Old Irish term for ‘summer’s end.’

Samhain marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter—the darker half of the year. Since that time, dressing up in costumes, commemorating the dead, parties, dark rituals, scary stories and horror movies have been associated with Oct. 31.

There is a brighter side to this dark holiday, however. On Oct. 31, 1517 an Augustinian monk named Martin Luther, posted his 95 Theses on the door of Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany. While Martin Luther had no idea how earth shattering his bold action would become, his 95 Theses sparked a debate that grew into a major schism. It was the spark that ignited the fires of the Protestant Reformation.

Luther initially set out to challenge the pope’s attempt at selling salvation through indulgences. After a careful study of the New Testament, however, Luther began to oppose the prevailing thoughts by the church of Rome on other issues as well. His focus upon the primacy of the Bible over church tradition as well as the way in which one is found to be righteous in the sight of God were instrumental in the Reformation.

Luther’s rediscovery of the biblical teaching on salvation is one of his most significant contributions to Christian theology. While medieval bishops and priests taught that good works and indulgences could merit one’s favor with God, Martin Luther espoused the biblical truth that salvation is by grace alone through faith alone in Christ alone. In other words, our good works are not added to our faith as the grounds for right standing before God (see Ephesians 2:8-10). Rather, our good works result from our faith and reflect our love for God (see Matthew 5:16).

Celebrate the brighter side of Oct. 31 this Sunday. Find a church that teaches the Bible and celebrates the salvation that is found in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Reformation Day.

Clark Killingsworth is Executive Pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.

