From the Pulpit: The beginning of Advent

The first Sunday of Advent is November 26. The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word for “coming.” For those who identify as Christian, it is a time of preparation and expectation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus.

For many of us, Advent takes on a deeper meaning this year. Last year at this time, we were isolated in our homes, unable to spend this season with friends or family. Most of us were separated physically from our spiritual communities. In diverting our energy to ensuring our safety and the safety of those we love, many of us lacked the ability to invest in anything more and our spirituality suffered. Many spiritual communities have seen a decline in participation after the pandemic. After months of not attending, we have fallen out of routines and may no longer even miss that aspect of our lives. Our focus shifted to survival, and in that shift it was easy to lose a sense of connection to our source of meaning. But the spiritual drive to connect to something larger than ourselves, to be a meaningful part of community, to draw from what we consider holy remains.

In a broader sense, the word “Advent” refers generally to coming into being or coming into view of something of significance, like the Advent of the computer. It relates to the emergence of something that may change our lives, something which will have a lasting impact. Many of us have come to recognize the need for the Advent of a sense of unity in our society after the political and social unrest which has also characterized this time of separation. And many of us have recognized the need for the Advent of a sense of hope in our own lives after the change and loss of the recent past.

Perhaps this year we can think of the season of Advent in its broader definition. That this time is the Advent, the coming into being, of something of significance in our perspectives, in our commitments and in our outlooks. That we allow these four weeks before Christmas to be a time for an awakening into what truly gives meaning to our lives and to reconnect to that meaning. That we use this time of anticipation in a new sense – anticipation not just of the birth of Jesus of the rebirth of our sense of the sacred.

Bryan is the pastor of New Covenant Community in Normal. Contact him at nccnormal@gmail.com.

