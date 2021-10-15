From the Pulpit: Support your local pastors

When I served on a Bishop’s staff a number of years ago, I was involved with the administrative and institutional side of the church. Specifically, I helped pastors create, develop and run programs in evangelism, outreach and stewardship.

In this ministry, I became closely acquainted with a number of clergy and their families. Pastors preach, teach, lead worship and visit the sick and homebound. But they also have administrative and management expectations from their congregations. I found that it was easy for them to become overwhelmed and overextended trying to meet the many needs of their congregations.

Parish ministry can be a very lonely calling. Many pastors talk about the lack of close friends . . . the “on call mentality 24 hours a day” - which many congregational members have of their pastors . . . the constant critique and criticisms, which never seems to balance the affirmation and appreciation for their ministry.

The Bishop I worked with during those years passed away last week. I live-streamed his Celebration of Life service. Although this Bishop had spent much of his ministry in the institutional church and his administrative and management skills were exceptional . . . although he had also started and served congregations, had been a seminary president and executive in the national church, as well as a bishop . . . what was remembered was not all the varied offices, boards, committees, degrees and leadership roles he had over the years. Instead, what was remembered was the personal relationships he had maintained through the years, with fellow pastors, congregational members, family and friends.

What was especially significant to me was one of the “speakers” at the service . . . a 14-year-old girl for whom he had been, most recently, her confirmation sponsor and mentor. She shared how he had inspired her faith and her future calling to serve others.

Pastoral ministry is not only about the institution, buildings or facilities. It’s not just about titles, awards or degrees. It’s not about how large your congregation is or what notoriety you may have received. It’s not about how many people compliment your preaching or your likable personality.

Being a pastor is fundamentally about personal relationships. And those relationships include not only those who agree with you, but more importantly, those with whom you may have significant differences. St. Paul writes, “Now we ask you, brothers and sisters, to acknowledge those who work hard among you, who care for you in the Lord and who admonish you. 13 Hold them in the highest regard in love because of their work. Live in peace with each other.” (I Thessalonians 5:12-13)

Especially during this month of October . . . show support for your pastor and share a word of appreciation. Say “thank you” to your pastor, verbally or through a written note, card, text or gift. The call to pastoral ministry is challenging not only for them, but also for their families. Do what you can to uplift and encourage your pastor, as they seek to serve you and others in the name of Jesus!

