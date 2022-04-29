From the Pulpit: Stewards of creation

Have you noticed how our world has bloomed with color the last few weeks? The grass is so green. Trees are budding out. Beautiful flowers are popping up everywhere.

Psalms 66:4 says that all the earth worships God and sings praises to God’s name. As I watch a bee buzzing around a flower or see a stream gurgling, I think about how they worship and testify to our Creator. In Genesis 1:20-31, we hear that God created every kind of animal and all life. Do you remember what God said after seeing it all? God said that it was very good. Then, do you remember what happened next? God instructed human beings to be good stewards of it all.

What does it mean to be a steward? We are called to be caregivers and protectors. Creation is not here for us to dominate and use however we want. We are to live in community with all of God’s creation. It is an honor but also a responsibility.

How would you say we are doing in that God-given role? It seems to me that God is ringing alarm bells all around us, warning us that we have not walked lightly enough on this planet. We have not lived in harmony with the rest of God’s creation. More intense storms, extreme heat events, melting glaciers are all telling us that change is desperately needed. Animal and plant species are becoming extinct at such a fast rate that we do not even know what we are losing. Biodiversity is in trouble.

Fortunately, people of faith from various backgrounds are getting beyond shallow political agendas and waking up to these realities. What we most need now is not more science or technology. What we need is a change of heart and habit. The problem is that it is hard for the human brain to take in such large and complex problems. Another problem is that it is hard to change habits. Inertia tends to carry us along.

Good people are already hard at work to make a difference, however. God provides enough sun, wind, energy and food for us to use responsibly. Are we wise enough to let God direct us into better habits? Are we faithful enough to change, and to put our role as stewards of creation above our own short-term comforts? What is God calling you to do?

Kent King-Nobles is pastor at First United Methodist Church, Normal. Contact him at pastorkent@normalfirst.org.

